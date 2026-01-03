Maduro’s capture disrupts Caribbean holiday travel, hundreds of flights canceled

Smoke rises from Fort Tiuna, the main military garrison in Caracas, Venezuela, after multiple explosions were heard and aircraft swept through the area, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Matt O'brien And Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Posted January 3, 2026 1:42 pm.

Last Updated January 3, 2026 3:39 pm.

The U.S. military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and flew him out of the country early Saturday has also disrupted Caribbean travel at a busy travel time for the region.

No airline flights were crossing over Venezuela on Saturday, according to FlightRadar24.com. And major airlines canceled hundreds of flights across the eastern Caribbean region and warned passengers that the disruptions could continue for days after the Federal Aviation Administration imposed restrictions.

Flights to Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Aruba and other destinations near Venezuela were canceled. The airlines are waiving change fees for passengers who have to reschedule their flights this weekend.

The FAA had earlier said it imposed a temporary airspace restriction on Puerto Rico’s international airport and surrounding regions.

An announcement by Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan posted on the social media site X said restrictions were put in place because of the “security situation related to military activity” in Venezuela.

As a result, most commercial airlines to and from the airport that are operated by U.S. airlines have been suspended or may be canceled.

Foreign airlines and military aircraft are not included in this restriction, the statement said. “Passengers are urged to check the status of their flight directly with their airline before heading to the airport.”

JetBlue said it canceled about 215 flights “due to airspace closures across the Caribbean related to military activity.” It also noted that flights to the Dominican Republic and Jamaica were not affected by the government’s restrictions. Customers could rebook their travel or request a refund if the flights were canceled, the company said.

United said it was adjusting its schedule to account for airspace closures in the Venezuela region. It said customers could change their travel plans in the region for free as it continued to monitor the situation and worked with U.S. aviation authorities.

Southwest said it canceled all Aruba flights for Saturday and suspended Puerto Rico flights until late afternoon, but flights to the Dominican Republic were unaffected.

American said it was waiving change fees for flights to and from about 20 island destinations, including Anguilla, Antigua, Curacao, Saint Lucia and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

Delta said it has issued a travel waiver for customers traveling to or from 13 impacted airports through Tuesday.

Matt O’brien And Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

U.S. plans to 'run' Venezuela and tap its oil reserves, Trump says, after operation to oust Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hours after an audacious military operation that plucked leader Nicolás Maduro from power and removed him from the country Saturday, President Donald Trump said the...

updated

24m ago

Hope alive for a 'peaceful' Venezuela after Maduro's capture, activist says

TORONTO — The capture of the president of Venezuela by the U.S. military is being heralded by some in Canada as the pathway back to democracy for Venezuela. U.S. military forces extracted Nicolas Maduro...

38m ago

With capture of Maduro, Trump claims successful operation as he treads into uncharted territory

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump declared Saturday's military operation that led to the ouster of Nicolás Maduro a major success as he offered a vague plan for...

17m ago

Overnight border crossing leaves 8 migrants in serious condition: RCMP

Eight people who crossed into Canada irregularly Friday night near Hemmingford in Quebec’s Montérégie region were rescued after an hours-long search in extreme cold.  RCMP say the group was...

3h ago

Top Stories

U.S. plans to 'run' Venezuela and tap its oil reserves, Trump says, after operation to oust Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hours after an audacious military operation that plucked leader Nicolás Maduro from power and removed him from the country Saturday, President Donald Trump said the...

updated

24m ago

Hope alive for a 'peaceful' Venezuela after Maduro's capture, activist says

TORONTO — The capture of the president of Venezuela by the U.S. military is being heralded by some in Canada as the pathway back to democracy for Venezuela. U.S. military forces extracted Nicolas Maduro...

38m ago

With capture of Maduro, Trump claims successful operation as he treads into uncharted territory

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump declared Saturday's military operation that led to the ouster of Nicolás Maduro a major success as he offered a vague plan for...

17m ago

Overnight border crossing leaves 8 migrants in serious condition: RCMP

Eight people who crossed into Canada irregularly Friday night near Hemmingford in Quebec’s Montérégie region were rescued after an hours-long search in extreme cold.  RCMP say the group was...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:33
U.S. captures Venezuelan leader after overnight strikes

The Unites States has captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after overnight strikes on the South American country.

1h ago

2:38
Light snow on the way for the GTA

The GTA will see a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday along with light snow expected in the afternoon.

19h ago

2:46
Toronto names Andrew Posluns new "Traffic Czar" to tackle road congestion

With many companies implementing back to work mandates and the Fifa World Cup only a few months away, the city is preparing for increased congestion on roadways with a new chief congestion officer, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

22h ago

0:27
10-year-old found dead inside Barrie home

The cause of death of the child has not been disclosed at this time as the investigation continues.

22h ago

2:32
CEO pay gap compared to average workers wider than ever

Canada's highest-earning CEOs will take home an average Canadian's annual pay, in less than 30 minutes according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. But another thinktank believes the CCPA is tracking the wrong numbers.

23h ago

More Videos