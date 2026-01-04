British and French warplanes strike suspected IS weapons facility in Syria

By The Associated Press

Posted January 4, 2026 2:26 am.

Last Updated January 4, 2026 7:18 am.

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Britain and France carried out a joint airstrike in central Syria on an underground facility where members of the Islamic State group are suspected to have stored weapons and explosives.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement guided bombs were used Saturday evening to target a number of access tunnels down to the structure in the mountains just north of the historic town of Palmyra in the country’s Homs province.

The two countries are part of the U.S.-led coalition that has been fighting IS militants for more than a decade.

Britain’s defense ministry said Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets were supported by a Voyager refueling tanker, and were joined by French aircraft in the strike. It said Paveway IV guided bombs targeted a number of access tunnels down to the facility and initial indications suggest the target was “engaged successfully.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said the U.K. was determined to “stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies” to “stamp out any resurgence” of IS.

“This operation, to eliminate dangerous terrorists who threaten our way of life, shows how our armed forces are ready to step up, all year round, keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad,” he said.

The French military said in a statement Sunday on X that the strikes were aimed at “preventing the resurgence” of the IS group as “the fight against terrorism remains a priority” for France and its partners.

There was no immediate comment from Syria’s government on the strikes. Syria joined the anti-IS coalition late last year.

Despite its defeat in Syria in 2019, IS sleeper cells still carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq where the extremists once declared their caliphate. U.N. experts say IS still commands between 5,000 and 7,000 members across its former stronghold in Syria and Iraq.

Last month, the Trump administration launched military strikes in Syria to “eliminate” IS fighters and weapons sites in retaliation for an ambush attack near Palmyra that killed two U.S. troops and an American civilian interpreter days earlier.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney says Canada 'welcomes the opportunity for freedom' after Maduro's capture

The daring ouster of the president of Venezuela by the U.S. military sent shockwaves through the Western Hemisphere as President Donald Trump heralded the operation in the oil-rich Latin American nation...

8h ago

Canada issues travel advisory for Venezuela as Maduro's capture disrupts Caribbean holiday travel

The Canadian government has issued an updated travel advisory for Venezuela in response to what it is calling a “heightened security situation” in that country. Canadians are being asked to avoid...

10h ago

Matthews becomes Maple Leafs franchise leader in goals in loss to Islanders

Matthew Schaefer scored twice, including at 4:11 of overtime, and the New York Islanders beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 on a night when Toronto captain Auston Matthews became the greatest goal scorer in franchise...

8h ago

Man dead following altercation at downtown bar last month

A man is dead after an altercation at a popular downtown bar last month. Toronto police tell CityNews they were called to The Loose Moose at 146 Front Street West just before 1:30 a.m. on December 28....

8h ago

Top Stories

Carney says Canada 'welcomes the opportunity for freedom' after Maduro's capture

The daring ouster of the president of Venezuela by the U.S. military sent shockwaves through the Western Hemisphere as President Donald Trump heralded the operation in the oil-rich Latin American nation...

8h ago

Canada issues travel advisory for Venezuela as Maduro's capture disrupts Caribbean holiday travel

The Canadian government has issued an updated travel advisory for Venezuela in response to what it is calling a “heightened security situation” in that country. Canadians are being asked to avoid...

10h ago

Matthews becomes Maple Leafs franchise leader in goals in loss to Islanders

Matthew Schaefer scored twice, including at 4:11 of overtime, and the New York Islanders beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 on a night when Toronto captain Auston Matthews became the greatest goal scorer in franchise...

8h ago

Man dead following altercation at downtown bar last month

A man is dead after an altercation at a popular downtown bar last month. Toronto police tell CityNews they were called to The Loose Moose at 146 Front Street West just before 1:30 a.m. on December 28....

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Investigation continues into Markham house fire that critically injured 9-year-old

Rhianne Campbell speaks with neighbours, who say the family of four are relatively new to the neighbourhood.

11h ago

2:36
U.S. forces capture Maduro

The United States' special forces conducted an overnight raid in Venezuela capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in Caracas. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

12h ago

3:33
U.S. captures Venezuelan leader after overnight strikes

The Unites States has captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after overnight strikes on the South American country.

14h ago

2:38
Light snow on the way for the GTA

The GTA will see a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday along with light snow expected in the afternoon.

January 2, 2026 7:58 pm EST EST

1:37
Boy severely injured after Markham house fire

Officials say a nine-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a fire at a Markham house Friday afternoon. Nick Westoll reports.

January 2, 2026 6:50 pm EST EST

More Videos