Cuba says 32 Cuban officers were killed in US action in Venezuela

Cubans attends a rally in Havana, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in solidarity with Venezuela after the U.S. captured President Nicolas Maduro and flew him out of Venezuela. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All right reserved

By Andrea Roriguez, The Associated Press

Posted January 4, 2026 9:20 pm.

Last Updated January 4, 2026 9:32 pm.

HAVANA (AP) — An American military operation in Venezuela killed 32 Cuban officers over the weekend, the Cuban government said Sunday in the first official acknowledgement of the deaths.

The Cuban military and police officers were on a mission the Caribbean country’s military was carrying out at the request of Venezuela’s government, according to a statement read on Cuban state TV on Sunday night.

What the Cubans were working on in the South American nation was unclear, but Cuba is a close ally of Venezuela’s government has sent military and police forces to assist in operations for years.

“You know, a lot of Cubans were killed yesterday,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew Sunday night from Florida back to Washington. “There was a lot of death on the other side. No death on our side.”

Cuba’s government announced two days of mourning.

“Faithful to their responsibilities for security and defense, our compatriots fulfilled their duty with dignity and heroism and fell after fierce resistance in direct combat against the attackers or as a result of the bombings of the facilities,” the official statement added.

Andrea Roriguez, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man killed in shooting aboard GO bus at Yorkdale terminal

Police are searching for a suspect following a fatal shooting aboard a GO bus in North York. Investigators say the shooting occurred aboard a bus at the Yorkdale GO bus terminal around 7 p.m. Sunday...

28m ago

'Completely unacceptable': New recycling collection program hits a few snags days into the new year

Several days into the new year, the switch in the collection of recycling materials from the city to a new private provider has been anything but seamless for some Torontonians. Residents in Leaside...

1h ago

Monday snowfall in Toronto, GTA could prove 'problematic' for morning commute

A snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto and the GTA, which could prove "problematic" for the morning commute as most people return to work following the holiday break. Environment Canada says up...

1h ago

Toronto demonstrators celebrate U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

A group of Venezuelan-Canadians gathered at Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday, singing their country's national anthem and waving flags as they celebrated the large-scale U.S. strike on Saturday that ended...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man killed in shooting aboard GO bus at Yorkdale terminal

Police are searching for a suspect following a fatal shooting aboard a GO bus in North York. Investigators say the shooting occurred aboard a bus at the Yorkdale GO bus terminal around 7 p.m. Sunday...

28m ago

'Completely unacceptable': New recycling collection program hits a few snags days into the new year

Several days into the new year, the switch in the collection of recycling materials from the city to a new private provider has been anything but seamless for some Torontonians. Residents in Leaside...

1h ago

Monday snowfall in Toronto, GTA could prove 'problematic' for morning commute

A snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto and the GTA, which could prove "problematic" for the morning commute as most people return to work following the holiday break. Environment Canada says up...

1h ago

Toronto demonstrators celebrate U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

A group of Venezuelan-Canadians gathered at Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday, singing their country's national anthem and waving flags as they celebrated the large-scale U.S. strike on Saturday that ended...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:37
Changes to Toronto recycling collection program off to rocky start

Changes to the collection of residential recycling materials are now in effect, but residents of at least one Toronto neighbourhood say the program is off to a rocky start.

1h ago

1:32
Snowy start to the work week

A snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto and the GTA for Monday morning, with as much as 10 cm likely in some areas, and that could make for a difficult morning commute.

2h ago

1:18
Some snow on the way for the GTA

A mostly cloudy day with some flurries to end the first weekend of the New Year but the return to work on Monday could prove difficult as more snow is forecasted.

January 3, 2026 7:37 pm EST EST

2:14
Investigation continues into Markham house fire that critically injured 9-year-old

Rhianne Campbell speaks with neighbours, who say the family of four are relatively new to the neighbourhood.

January 3, 2026 7:34 pm EST EST

2:27
Investigation begins at Swiss ski resort bar

In Switzerland, as families mourn loved ones lost in the tragic bar fire, Swiss prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into the bar’s two managers. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

January 3, 2026 6:49 pm EST EST

More Videos