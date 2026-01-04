Pedestrian killed after collision on Highway 401, OPP say

Provincial police say a pedestrian has been killed on the side of Highway 401 in central Ontario.

OPP say officers were called to a collision involving two vehicles near Cochrane Road in the Township of Cramahe late Saturday.

They say a vehicle was parked close to the median in the westbound lanes and a pedestrian had been struck.

They say a 22-year-old man from Chatham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 401 between Big Apple Drive and County Road 30 was closed for the investigation, but those roads have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2026.