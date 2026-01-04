Pedestrian killed after collision on Highway 401, OPP say

Highway 401 is the transportation backbone of Canada's two largest cities Toronto and Montreal. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 4, 2026 1:38 pm.

Last Updated January 4, 2026 1:41 pm.

Provincial police say a pedestrian has been killed on the side of Highway 401 in central Ontario.

OPP say officers were called to a collision involving two vehicles near Cochrane Road in the Township of Cramahe late Saturday.

They say a vehicle was parked close to the median in the westbound lanes and a pedestrian had been struck.

They say a 22-year-old man from Chatham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 401 between Big Apple Drive and County Road 30 was closed for the investigation, but those roads have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2026.

Top Stories

It's not just you: Why car prices have risen so sharply post-pandemic

Shopping for a car used to be an exciting occasion, but for some buyers, excitement is getting priced out of the market as they have to dig much deeper to afford it. Prices have risen so much, the average...

2h ago

Investigators suspect arson in Mississauga house fire

A fire that erupted at a Mississauga residence early Sunday morning is being investigated as suspected arson, authorities say. Emergency crews were called to 1942 Kempton Park Drive in the area of Erin...

3h ago

Ribbon Skirt Day leader reflects on changes since her cultural attire was shamed

In Isabella Kulak's home is a box of about a few hundred letters, notes, and hand-drawn pictures of ribbon skirts sent to her from across Canada and beyond — fan mail from those who consider her story...

1h ago

Rubio says U.S. won’t govern Venezuela but will press for changes through oil blockade

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested Sunday that the United States would not take a day-to-day role in governing Venezuela other than enforcing an existing “oil quarantine”...

54m ago

