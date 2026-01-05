Doug Ford vows to remove Crown Royal from LCBO to protest Ontario plant closure

With 200 jobs on the line, Premier Doug Ford has threatened to pull Diageo products like Crown Royal and Smirnoff from LCBO shelves. As Tina Yazdani reports, experts say it sets a dangerous precedent.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted January 5, 2026 2:27 pm.

Last Updated January 5, 2026 2:29 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is vowing to follow through on a threat to remove Crown Royal whisky from liquor store shelves as soon as a Windsor-area bottling plant closes next month. 

Ford first put parent company Diageo in his crosshairs at a memorable press conference this fall when he slowly poured out a bottle of Crown Royal to protest the company’s decision to close its Amherstburg plant.

At the time he issued a vague “you hurt my people, I’m going to hurt you,” threat, which later turned into a consideration of removing Crown Royal from Liquor Control Board of Ontario stores.

On Monday, he said he will “100 per cent” go ahead with that.

Diageo also has bottling and distillation facilities in Manitoba and Quebec and the company says that its Crown Royal products will continue to be mashed, distilled and aged at Canadian facilities. 

Ford, however, is skeptical.

“Eventually, you know where they’re going,” he said, noting the Manitoba and Quebec facilities. “It’s all going to Alabama, mark my words.”

Diageo says bottling volume from Amherstburg is moving to Quebec.

The closure affects about 200 jobs, but Ford said there are “quite a few” companies interested in the plant and they could rehire the workers. 

Mother facing charges after newborn found abandoned in shoebox at Midtown Toronto church

Toronto police have laid charges against the mother of a newborn baby who was discovered abandoned in a shoebox inside a Midtown church just days before Christmas. Parishioners at St. Monica's Catholic...

2h ago

Charge upgraded to manslaughter after altercation in front of Loose Moose bar turns fatal

An altercation in front of Toronto's popular Loose Moose bar has resulted in an upgraded charge of manslaughter after a man's death in hospital. Toronto police were called to the establishment at 146...

1h ago

Canadian oil stocks down after U.S. forces capture Maduro

CALGARY — Shares of Canada's big oil companies fell in early trading after the U.S. military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on the weekend. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. fell $3.79 or...

2h ago

2 Toronto men charged after attempted armed carjacking in Markham, handgun seized

York Regional Police (YRP) say two men are facing a series of charges after an attempted armed carjacking in a Markham neighbourhood last week. Officers were called to the area of Daffodil Avenue and...

3h ago

