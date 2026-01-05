Quebec students must address teachers as ‘Mr.’ and ‘Ms.’ under new civility rules

MONTREAL — Quebec students returning to class after winter break will now have to use formal language to address their teachers under new rules designed to foster civility.

The province announced last year that public and private schools had until January to create a code of conduct that includes requirements for students to address teachers and staff as “Mr.” or “Ms.” and use the formal form of “you” in French.

As well, elementary and high schools must also outline respectful conduct between students and toward school property, and specify that men and women are equal.

The president of an association representing school principals and administrators says he’s generally in favour of requiring students to use formal language because he thinks it will help emphasize respect.

But André Bernier says the rules should have been brought into effect in the fall rather than the middle of the year, and shouldn’t apply to students in kindergarten.

Schools must also decide how to sanction students who don’t comply with the code of conduct, ranging from warnings to expulsion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2026.

The Canadian Press