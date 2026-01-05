Quebec students must address teachers as ‘Mr.’ and ‘Ms.’ under new civility rules

A school bus drives down a street in Montreal, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 5, 2026 12:49 pm.

Last Updated January 5, 2026 2:09 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebec students returning to class after winter break will now have to use formal language to address their teachers under new rules designed to foster civility.

The province announced last year that public and private schools had until January to create a code of conduct that includes requirements for students to address teachers and staff as “Mr.” or “Ms.” and use the formal form of “you” in French.

As well, elementary and high schools must also outline respectful conduct between students and toward school property, and specify that men and women are equal.

The president of an association representing school principals and administrators says he’s generally in favour of requiring students to use formal language because he thinks it will help emphasize respect.

But André Bernier says the rules should have been brought into effect in the fall rather than the middle of the year, and shouldn’t apply to students in kindergarten.

Schools must also decide how to sanction students who don’t comply with the code of conduct, ranging from warnings to expulsion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Mother facing charges after newborn found abandoned in shoebox at Midtown Toronto church

Toronto police have laid charges against the mother of a newborn baby who was discovered abandoned in a shoebox inside a Midtown church just days before Christmas. Parishioners at St. Monica's Catholic...

2h ago

Charge upgraded to manslaughter after altercation in front of Loose Moose bar turns fatal

An altercation in front of Toronto's popular Loose Moose bar has resulted in an upgraded charge of manslaughter after a man's death in hospital. Toronto police were called to the establishment at 146...

1h ago

Canadian oil stocks down after U.S. forces capture Maduro

CALGARY — Shares of Canada's big oil companies fell in early trading after the U.S. military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on the weekend. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. fell $3.79 or...

2h ago

2 Toronto men charged after attempted armed carjacking in Markham, handgun seized

York Regional Police (YRP) say two men are facing a series of charges after an attempted armed carjacking in a Markham neighbourhood last week. Officers were called to the area of Daffodil Avenue and...

3h ago

