Jan. 6 five years later: what’s changed, what hasn’t?

Today marks five years since insurrectionists took to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., to riot at the word of out-going President Donald Trump. The attack claimed the lives of five people, including a sixth who was shot by police. More than 100 officers were injured. On the first day of his second presidential term, Trump pardoned more than 1,500 people in connection to the attack.

Five years later, the Trump administration carries on as it grapples with internal conflict, Epstein revelations, and a newly-sparked takeover of Venezuela.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Aaron Ettinger, political science professor at Carleton University, to discuss how Jan. 6, 2021, has shaped the identity of American politics, and how cracks within the MAGA movement continue to develop.