The Big Story

Jan. 6 five years later: what’s changed, what hasn’t?

The Dome of the Capitol Building is visible through razor wire installed on top of fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights re

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted January 6, 2026 7:24 am.

Last Updated January 6, 2026 7:28 am.

Today marks five years since insurrectionists took to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., to riot at the word of out-going President Donald Trump. The attack claimed the lives of five people, including a sixth who was shot by police. More than 100 officers were injured. On the first day of his second presidential term, Trump pardoned more than 1,500 people in connection to the attack.

Five years later, the Trump administration carries on as it grapples with internal conflict, Epstein revelations, and a newly-sparked takeover of Venezuela.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Aaron Ettinger, political science professor at Carleton University, to discuss how Jan. 6, 2021, has shaped the identity of American politics, and how cracks within the MAGA movement continue to develop.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 separate shooting incidents reported in Scarborough, including family's home hit 9 times

Toronto police are investigating three separate shooting incidents in Scarborough on Monday night, including one where a family home was struck by multiple bullets — the second time the same residence...

5m ago

Freezing rain triggers widespread school bus cancellations across the GTA

A round of freezing rain and messy winter weather has led to bus cancellations across several Greater Toronto Area (GTA) school boards on Tuesday, though all schools remain open. Here is what you need...

updated

2h ago

Toronto under freezing rain warning with messy morning commute expected for 2nd-straight day

A yellow freezing rain warning has been issued for Toronto and the GTA, with up to five millimetres expected throughout the morning. "Several hours of freezing rain. One to 5 millimetres of ice accretion...

updated

2h ago

Viral WestJet video sparks debate over shrinking legroom on Canadian flights

A viral video filmed aboard a WestJet flight departing Edmonton has ignited a national debate over airline legroom, passenger comfort, and whether carriers are squeezing in more seats at the expense of...

46m ago

Top Stories

3 separate shooting incidents reported in Scarborough, including family's home hit 9 times

Toronto police are investigating three separate shooting incidents in Scarborough on Monday night, including one where a family home was struck by multiple bullets — the second time the same residence...

5m ago

Freezing rain triggers widespread school bus cancellations across the GTA

A round of freezing rain and messy winter weather has led to bus cancellations across several Greater Toronto Area (GTA) school boards on Tuesday, though all schools remain open. Here is what you need...

updated

2h ago

Toronto under freezing rain warning with messy morning commute expected for 2nd-straight day

A yellow freezing rain warning has been issued for Toronto and the GTA, with up to five millimetres expected throughout the morning. "Several hours of freezing rain. One to 5 millimetres of ice accretion...

updated

2h ago

Viral WestJet video sparks debate over shrinking legroom on Canadian flights

A viral video filmed aboard a WestJet flight departing Edmonton has ignited a national debate over airline legroom, passenger comfort, and whether carriers are squeezing in more seats at the expense of...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Passengers call out WestJet over lack of legroom

A viral video shot on a WestJet flight is raising questions about just how much legroom passengers are getting and whether airlines are shrinking space to fit more seats on board. The clip has sparked outrage online and complaints from travellers.

10h ago

1:26
Hundreds of animals adopted from Ontario SPCA in December

A big gift for the Ontario SPCA this holiday season after a hugely successful campaign to find shelter animals loving homes. Audra Brown with how December was a banner month for pet adoption.

13h ago

3:01
Changing precipitation expected Tuesday

Freezing rain, rain and snow are all expected Tuesday as the temperature shifts throughout the day. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:40
Maduro pleads not guilty to drug, weapons charges in U.S. federal court

Deposed Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro has made his first U.S. federal court appearance, where he plead not guilty to numerous criminal charges. Karling Donoghue takes a look at how he wound up in a stateside prison.

13h ago

2:33
Trump reignites threats to annex Greenland

U.S. President Donald Trump is once again saying the U.S. wants to take control of Greenland. Karling Donoghue details how European leadership and Greenland's Prime Minister are responding.

13h ago

More Videos