Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles shines as Raptors defeat Hawks 118-100

Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 18 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Raptors beat the Hawks for the second game in a row. photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Posted January 6, 2026 5:03 am.

Centre Collin Murray-Boyles scored 17 points in a breakout performance in his rookie season as the Toronto Raptors topped the Atlanta Hawks 118-100 on Monday.

Murray-Boyles also had seven rebounds and seven assists for Toronto (22-15) in place of injured starter Jakob Poeltl.

Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 18 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Raptors beat the Hawks for the second game in a row.

Brandon Ingram had 19 points and nine rebounds as seven Toronto players reached double digits in scoring.

Poeltl (lower back) remained out, although Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic confirmed pre-game that the starting centre had been cleared for contact.

Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu both had double-doubles for Atlanta (17-21). Johnson had 13 points and 14 rebounds, while Okongwu scored 17 and pulled down 12 boards.

Kristaps Porzingis returned to the Hawks’ lineup after missing the second game of a back-to-back, scoring nine in 20 minutes off the bench.

Star guard Trae Young missed another Atlanta game as he recovers from a right quadriceps contusion.

The Raptors outscored the Hawks 64-44 in the paint as Toronto went 47-for-90 (52.2 per cent) on field-goal attempts.

Toronto visits the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

