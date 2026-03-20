Canadian mother and her seven-year-old daughter detained in Texas: husband

Edward Warner says every day is like a nightmare after his Canadian wife and her seven-year-old daughter were taken into custody at a United States border patrol checkpoint in Texas last week.

Warner says he was travelling home from a baby shower with Tania Warner and her daughter Ayla Lucas, who has autism, on Saturday when they were taken into custody.

Warner says his wife provided border patrol documents that showed she was allowed to reside and work in the United States, but his family was still apprehended under the guise that they needed their fingerprints sent to another office in Washington.

The mother and daughter are still being held at a processing facility in McAllen and Warner says he can only talk to his wife for a few minutes when she is allowed to call.

He says it’s still unclear why his wife and stepdaughter were taken into custody and he’s received no information about when they will be released.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has not yet responded to a request for comment.