Toronto police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of 2026 after a man was shot and killed on a GO Transit bus at the Yorkdale Bus Terminal over the weekend.

Officers were called to the terminal, located near Yorkdale Road and Allen Road, around 7 p.m. on Jan. 4 for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police found a man on board a GO bus suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, both the victim and the suspect had boarded the bus at the terminal moments earlier. Police allege the suspect shot the victim while the vehicle was still at the platform before fleeing the area on foot.

Officers performed life‑saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released as police work to notify next‑of‑kin.

A suspect was located and arrested a short time later, and police say a firearm was recovered during the arrest.

On Wednesday, police announced that Tyrel Gibson, 40, of Toronto, has been charged with first‑degree murder. He appeared in court on Monday.

Police have not released information about a possible motive or whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.