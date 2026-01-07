Man charged with 1st‑degree murder after fatal shooting on GO bus at Yorkdale terminal

Officers were called to the terminal, located near Yorkdale Road and Allen Road, around 7 p.m. on Jan. 4 for reports of a shooting. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 7, 2026 9:48 am.

Toronto police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of 2026 after a man was shot and killed on a GO Transit bus at the Yorkdale Bus Terminal over the weekend.

Officers were called to the terminal, located near Yorkdale Road and Allen Road, around 7 p.m. on Jan. 4 for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police found a man on board a GO bus suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, both the victim and the suspect had boarded the bus at the terminal moments earlier. Police allege the suspect shot the victim while the vehicle was still at the platform before fleeing the area on foot.

Officers performed life‑saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released as police work to notify next‑of‑kin.

A suspect was located and arrested a short time later, and police say a firearm was recovered during the arrest.

On Wednesday, police announced that Tyrel Gibson, 40, of Toronto, has been charged with first‑degree murder. He appeared in court on Monday.

Police have not released information about a possible motive or whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Was there to kill somebody': Police say slaying of 20-year-old U of T student appears to be random

Toronto police say the gunman who killed 20‑year‑old University of Toronto (U of T) student Shivank Avasthi in a Scarborough ravine days before Christmas "was there to kill somebody," with investigators...

updated

3m ago

Home targeted in 2nd drive‑by shooting in as many months in Richmond Hill, police say

York Regional Police are investigating a drive‑by shooting in Richmond Hill early Wednesday after multiple rounds were fired at a home that was also targeted in a similar incident in November. Officers...

1h ago

Carney heads to China next week for first visit by a prime minister in eight years

Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to China next week — the first visit to the country by a Canadian prime minister since 2017 — as the two countries move to restore stronger ties after years of...

17m ago

Snow contractors see road salt shortage for second time in less than a year

Private snow removal companies are sounding the alarm about a shortage of road salt after they say rationing started before this winter season even arrived this year. “It’s a tough winter we’re...

14h ago

Top Stories

'Was there to kill somebody': Police say slaying of 20-year-old U of T student appears to be random

Toronto police say the gunman who killed 20‑year‑old University of Toronto (U of T) student Shivank Avasthi in a Scarborough ravine days before Christmas "was there to kill somebody," with investigators...

updated

3m ago

Home targeted in 2nd drive‑by shooting in as many months in Richmond Hill, police say

York Regional Police are investigating a drive‑by shooting in Richmond Hill early Wednesday after multiple rounds were fired at a home that was also targeted in a similar incident in November. Officers...

1h ago

Carney heads to China next week for first visit by a prime minister in eight years

Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to China next week — the first visit to the country by a Canadian prime minister since 2017 — as the two countries move to restore stronger ties after years of...

17m ago

Snow contractors see road salt shortage for second time in less than a year

Private snow removal companies are sounding the alarm about a shortage of road salt after they say rationing started before this winter season even arrived this year. “It’s a tough winter we’re...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Road salt shortage during height of winter season

Winter liquid gold in low supply. For the second time in less than a year, private contractors are seeing a road salt shortage. Afua Baah has the details.

17h ago

2:54
Japanese slugger Okamoto says his daughter helped him choose Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled their latest free agent acquisition, Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto. Brandon Choghri with how the signing could impact Bo Bichette's future.

15h ago

2:46
What could Canada's role in a peace deal for Ukraine look like?

As several Ukraine allied nations, including Canada, meet in Paris to discuss security guarantees for the country, Prime Minister Mark Carney has hinted at Canada's potential role in a peace plan, including deploying Canadian troops.

January 6, 2026 10:41 am EST EST

0:50
Man calls 911 on 'slow' snow plows making him late for work

York Regional Police released the audio of a 911 phone call from a man complaining about snow plows on the road making him late for work.

January 6, 2026 9:02 am EST EST

2:14
Freezing rain hits GTA, cancelling school buses, icy road conditions

A yellow freezing rain warning has been issued for Toronto and the GTA as several school buses are cancelled and many commuters were left to slippery roads.

January 6, 2026 8:48 am EST EST

More Videos