Man killed in shooting aboard GO bus at Yorkdale terminal

Police are searching for a suspect following a fatal shooting aboard a GO bus in North York.

Investigators say the shooting occurred aboard a bus in the area of the Yorkdale GO bus terminal around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics tell CityNews they attended the scene but did not transport anyone to the hospital.

Investigators say they are looking for a man in his late 20s, approximately five-foot-eight, who was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, a black jacket with fake red and brown fur.