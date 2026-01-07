Quebec residences get training to become more inclusive and safe for LGBTQ+ seniors

MONTREAL — A Quebec foundation is hoping to train 10,000 people on making seniors residences safer and more inclusive for older LGBTQ+ adults.

The Émergence Foundation says seniors who are sexually and gender diverse may feel isolated and even experience bullying inside care homes. The foundation has already trained more than 3,000 care home staff across Quebec in both private and public facilities.

Trainer Julien Rougerie says the program offers an overview of the realities of aging for people in the LGBTQ+ community and gives staff simple tools they can use to act as allies to residents of different backgrounds.

“We invite people to ask the questions they have,” he said. “Once we’ve laid the foundation a bit, it helps to dispel certain prejudices.”

Rougerie said many tips are simple, such as being careful with the vocabulary used when asking residents questions about their partners or spouses. He said the training has received a positive response from staff in most cases. There is more discomfort around the subject of transgender identity, he said, which highlights the importance of the training.

“Being able to talk about it with a trainer increases their comfort level when it comes to services or meeting the needs of a trans elderly person,” he said of staff.

A 2025 Léger survey of Quebec seniors residences found that one-quarter of LGBTQ+ respondents said they had hid their sexual and gender identities from staff and other residents.

The two-hour training offered by the Émergence Foundation is free and includes testimony from an LGBTQ+ senior who talks about their life experiences.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2026.

—

The Canadian Press’s health coverage is supported by a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for this journalistic content.

Katrine Desautels, The Canadian Press