Maple Leafs, Matthews pounce on Panthers to net 4-1 win

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

By Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press

Posted January 7, 2026 5:36 am.

Last Updated January 7, 2026 5:37 am.

Matthew Knies scored a goal and set up a red-hot Auston Matthews to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-1 win against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Former Maple Leafs draft pick Carter Verhaeghe broke Joseph Woll’s shutout bid with 8:22 remaining as Toronto (20-15-7) won its sixth straight at Scotiabank Arena. The Panthers (22-17-3) have been blanked only once this season.

Knies made it 2-0 early in the second period. Then, less than four minutes later, he set up Matthews with a pass in front for the captain’s team-leading 21st.

Former Maple Leafs captain Mats Sundin was in attendance. He was part of a pre-game ceremony to mark Matthews becoming the all-time franchise leader in goals. Sundin had the mark at 420. Matthews now sits at 422.

“All of it means a lot,” the 28-year-old Matthews said. “It’s special to wear this jersey. It’s an absolute honour. And you know, to have Mats come in, to have so many players before us that have paved the way and worn this jersey is very special, and I’m very appreciative.”

The Hockey Hall of Famer Sundin scored 420 goals in 981 games with Toronto, while Matthews managed his 422nd in his 665th outing.

“I thought it would take a few more years, but he’s a great goal scorer,” Sundin said with a smile. “Kidding aside, records are made to be broken, and what a treat for the Maple Leafs fan base to have a superstar like Auston, one of the league’s absolute premier players and an even better person.

“He’s a great leader. The way he handles the hardest hockey market in Toronto, representing the Maple Leafs. He does it with grace, and I’m very glad for him.”

Matthews has seven goals and 11 points in five games since the three-day Christmas break and was foiled by Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky on an early-game power-play breakaway.

Florida outshot the home side 32-23 as Bobby McMann added an empty netter.

This was the Panthers’ first visit to Toronto since hammering the Maple Leafs 6-1 in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on May 18. Toronto has won both meetings this season by a combined score of 7-2.

Super-pest Brad Marchand did not play in the third period. He revealed earlier in the day that he considered signing as a free agent with the Maple Leafs last summer. “It was between Florida and Toronto where I was going to go. I never thought it was going to be possible to re-sign with Florida. I really didn’t. “

The Leafs visit the Flyers on Thursday.

