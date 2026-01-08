The Big Story

How do we fix the state of Canadian air travel?

A traveller walks to security screening at the Vancouver international Airport in Richmond B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted January 8, 2026 8:07 am.

Last Updated January 8, 2026 8:12 am.

A traumatizing air travel experience is no stranger to the everyday Canadian. But it seems the TikToks and online posts of complaints seem to do little in terms of garnering real and sustainable change from our aviation sector.

The federal government recently granted more access to Middle Eastern airlines to fly into Canadian airports in hopes of creating competition. It comes in response to a 2025 Competition Bureau report that called for less restrictions on foreign investment.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to John Gradek, aviation expert and professor at McGill University, to discuss what changes Canada’s aviation industry should implement to restore consumer trust in air travel, and what progress has been made since the 2023 federal commitment of improving the air passenger protection regulations.

Top Stories

Suspect sought after unprovoked assaults with 'edged weapon' inside and near Dufferin Station, police say

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect in connection with two unprovoked assaults at Dufferin Station and near the subway hub on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene at...

updated

12m ago

Woman killed by ICE agent in Minneapolis was a mother of 3, poet and new to the city

WASHINGTON (AP) — The woman shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday was Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who had recently...

7m ago

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a truck in Etobicoke

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck in Etobicoke on Thursday morning, Toronto police say. Emergency responders were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road just after 9...

41m ago

Supreme Court to hear challenge of law allowing Ontario Place redevelopment

The Supreme Court of Canada will hear an appeal from a coalition challenging the constitutionality of legislation that opens the door to major changes at Ontario Place. The urban park on the Toronto...

6m ago

