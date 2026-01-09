Canada condemns Russia’s use of hypersonic missile as escalation in Ukraine war

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is joining European leaders in condemning Russia’s use of a powerful hypersonic missile on Ukraine as an escalation.

Carney says Russia’s second use of the Oreshnik missile is “a clear and dangerous escalation that targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure and the homes of innocent Ukrainians.”

Moscow says the weapon can evade missile defence systems and could be used against Ukraine’s allies if they strike deep into Russia.

Observers say the missile strike, which hit western Ukraine, was meant as a clear warning to Kyiv’s allies in the NATO military alliance.

The launch of the nuclear-capable missile came days after Ukraine and its allies agreed on security guarantees to defend the country from further Russian aggression if a U.S.-led peace process leads to a deal.

Ukraine is seeking international meetings to discuss the use of the missile for the first time since November 2024.

On Monday, Russia sanctioned 28 Canadians of Ukrainian origin in retaliation for Canadian sanctions related to Russia’s invasion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025.

— With files from The Associated Press

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press