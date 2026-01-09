Canada condemns Russia’s use of hypersonic missile as escalation in Ukraine war

A residential building is seen damaged after a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted January 9, 2026 3:33 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2026 3:46 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is joining European leaders in condemning Russia’s use of a powerful hypersonic missile on Ukraine as an escalation.

Carney says Russia’s second use of the Oreshnik missile is “a clear and dangerous escalation that targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure and the homes of innocent Ukrainians.”

Moscow says the weapon can evade missile defence systems and could be used against Ukraine’s allies if they strike deep into Russia.

Observers say the missile strike, which hit western Ukraine, was meant as a clear warning to Kyiv’s allies in the NATO military alliance.

The launch of the nuclear-capable missile came days after Ukraine and its allies agreed on security guarantees to defend the country from further Russian aggression if a U.S.-led peace process leads to a deal.

Ukraine is seeking international meetings to discuss the use of the missile for the first time since November 2024.

On Monday, Russia sanctioned 28 Canadians of Ukrainian origin in retaliation for Canadian sanctions related to Russia’s invasion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025.

— With files from The Associated Press

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man accused in Ryan Wedding case seeks to protect IDs of sureties, citing safety risk

An Ontario man arrested in a sweep targeting alleged associates of Canadian fugitive Ryan Wedding is asking the court to protect the identities of the people proposing to supervise him on bail. Lawyers...

1h ago

WestJet execs tried cramped seats on flight weeks before viral video sparked backlash

MONTREAL — On a calm, cloudy day in Calgary last November, WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech stepped onto a plane bound for Toronto along with five other executives, the chairman of the board and several...

16m ago

Flu has peaked in some provinces while nationally cases remain high but 'stable or decreased'

TORONTO — At least two provinces in Canada say flu activity likely peaked over the holidays, while national data shows the number of new cases remains high but stabilized by the start of the new year. The...

47m ago

Suspect in 2 random stabbings at and near Dufferin station arrested in Hamilton

The suspect being sought after two random stabbings that took place in and around Dufferin station on Wednesday has been arrested and is now in custody facing charges, Toronto police confirmed on Friday. In...

3h ago

