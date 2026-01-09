Eurasia Group says no country more at risk than Canada in relations with the U.S.

A worker at The Pier, one of three restaurants in town, readjusts Canadian and American flags hanging outside the business, Monday, March 17, 2025, in Point Roberts, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted January 9, 2026 1:50 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2026 1:59 pm.

A new report by the Eurasia Group is warning no other country will be as “profoundly affected” by political turmoil in the United States than Canada will be in 2026.

The risk management firm says the long-standing relationship between the two countries “is history,” and ongoing trade uncertainty will impact the Canadian economy.

It says Canada’s efforts to diversify trade and relationships will face “powerful headwinds” this year, and that the country will need to manage its relations with the U.S. while building new ones with other countries.

The relationship between Canada and the U.S. soured in 2024 following President Donald Trump’s election and his threats to make Canada a U.S. state.

In the months since, Trump has imposed multiple tariffs on Canada, including devastating duties on the steel, aluminum, automotive and lumber sectors.

Eurasia Group’s report also says Canada was “comfortable” with its deep ties to the U.S. for decades, but the relationship has changed and actions from Washington could see Canadian companies and investors “become collateral damage.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect in 2 random stabbings at and near Dufferin station arrested in Hamilton

The suspect being sought after two random stabbings that took place in and around Dufferin station on Wednesday has been arrested and is now in custody facing charges, Toronto police confirmed on Friday. In...

1h ago

Man killed in industrial accident in Vaughan

A man is dead following an industrial accident in Vaughan. Paramedics were called to Plastic and Paper Sales Inc. located at 510 Applewood Crescent near Highway 7 and Jane Street just after 12:30 p.m....

2h ago

Manitoba political leader asks Ford to reconsider LCBO Crown Royal ban

Officials in Manitoba have reached out to ask Ontario Premier Doug Ford to reconsider his decision to remove Crown Royal whisky from LCBO shelves as soon as next month. Ford first attracted attention...

56m ago

TTC CEO apologizes as service resumes on sections of Line 1, Line 2

TTC service has resumed on sections of Line 1 and Line 2 after track problems caused shutdowns Friday morning. On Line 1, service was stalled between Finch and Sheppard-Yonge for over two hours, but...

2h ago

Top Stories

Suspect in 2 random stabbings at and near Dufferin station arrested in Hamilton

The suspect being sought after two random stabbings that took place in and around Dufferin station on Wednesday has been arrested and is now in custody facing charges, Toronto police confirmed on Friday. In...

1h ago

Man killed in industrial accident in Vaughan

A man is dead following an industrial accident in Vaughan. Paramedics were called to Plastic and Paper Sales Inc. located at 510 Applewood Crescent near Highway 7 and Jane Street just after 12:30 p.m....

2h ago

Manitoba political leader asks Ford to reconsider LCBO Crown Royal ban

Officials in Manitoba have reached out to ask Ontario Premier Doug Ford to reconsider his decision to remove Crown Royal whisky from LCBO shelves as soon as next month. Ford first attracted attention...

56m ago

TTC CEO apologizes as service resumes on sections of Line 1, Line 2

TTC service has resumed on sections of Line 1 and Line 2 after track problems caused shutdowns Friday morning. On Line 1, service was stalled between Finch and Sheppard-Yonge for over two hours, but...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:52
Dog starts fire inside Ottawa-area home after chewing on battery

Video captured the moment a dog started a fire inside an Ottawa-area home after chewing an a lithium-ion battery that was inside a ski glove.

55m ago

2:44
Mild weather comes to an end next week

This unseasonably warm weather won't last. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai with when it will feel like winter again.

17h ago

2:55
Rogers announces program aimed at cutting time youth spend on devices

Rogers, the parent company of CityNews, has announced a five-year, $50-million program aimed at cutting the amount of time youth spend on electronic devices. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

3:16
Police searching for 18-year-old man in connection to ‘unprovoked’ stabbings near Bloor and Dufferin

A neighbourhood is on edge after ‘unprovoked” stabbings near Bloor and Dufferin including one that happened inside the subway station. Shauna Hunt with more on the 18-year-old suspect police are looking for

21h ago

0:34
Woman fatally struck by truck in Etobicoke

A woman has died after being struck by a box truck in Etobicoke on Thursday morning, Toronto police say.

January 8, 2026 12:22 pm EST EST

More Videos