Italy’s Meloni rules out US military move on Greenland and urges stronger NATO role in Arctic

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gestures during her annual start-of-the-year press conference in the press room at the Lower Chamber, in Rome, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Giada Zampano, The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2026 10:43 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2026 11:02 am.

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said on Friday she didn’t believe the United States would resort to military force to seize control of Greenland, urging a stronger role for NATO in the Arctic region to address U.S. security concerns.

Speaking during a traditional New Year press conference, Meloni said the use of military action in Greenland would not be in anyone’s interest and would have serious consequences for NATO.

“I still don’t believe in the possibility of the U.S. initiating military action to take control of Greenland,” Meloni noted, stressing that Italy wouldn’t support such a move.

The White House said Tuesday the U.S. administration is weighing “ options ” that could include military action to take control of the strategically located and mineral-rich island, which is a semi-autonomous region that is part of NATO ally Denmark.

“I think the Trump administration, with its somewhat assertive methods, is primarily focusing attention on the strategic importance of Greenland and the Arctic region for its security,” Meloni said. “It’s an area where many foreign actors operate, and I continue to believe the message from the U.S. is that it will not accept actions by foreign powers.”

The Italian conservative premier stressed that a reinforced NATO presence in the region would help smooth U.S. worries about rival actors gaining influence in the area, even with hostile intentions.

Meloni is considered one of President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Europe, trying to act as a mediator between the often conflicting interests of the U.S. and the European Union.

The Italian leader said it was “clear to everyone” that any U.S. military move on Greenland would have a significant impact on NATO.

Trump has floated since his first term the idea of purchasing Greenland from Denmark. But, after last weekend’s U.S. military action in Venezuela, he’s renewed calls for the U.S. to take over Greenland, citing strategic reasons.

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain have defended the sovereignty of Greenland, along with Denmark, whose right to the island was recognized by the U.S. government at the beginning of the 20th century.

“I think international law must be fully defended,” Meloni said. “But I don’t understand what you’re asking when you say Italy must distance itself from the United States,” she added responding to a question about Trump’s aggressive policies.

Meloni stressed that Italy’s foreign policy is based on two pillars: Europe and the Atlantic Alliance.

“Of course, I don’t always agree with everything my allies say. The interests of nations don’t always perfectly overlap,” she added.

Giada Zampano, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect in 2 random stabbings at and near Dufferin station arrested in Hamilton

The suspect being sought after two random stabbings that took place in and around Dufferin station on Wednesday has been arrested and is now in custody facing charges, Toronto police confirmed on Friday. In...

0m ago

Man killed in industrial accident in Vaughan

A man is dead following an industrial accident in Vaughan. Paramedics were called to Plastic and Paper Sales Inc. located at 510 Applewood Crescent near Highway 7 and Jane Street just after 12:30 p.m....

1h ago

TTC CEO apologizes as service resumes on sections of Line 1, Line 2

TTC service has resumed on sections of Line 1 and Line 2 after track problems caused shutdowns Friday morning. On Line 1, service was stalled between Finch and Sheppard-Yonge for over two hours, but...

5m ago

Mild temperatures, strong winds expected in Toronto on Friday

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says wind gusts could reach up to 90 km/h on Friday morning easing later...

5h ago

Top Stories

Suspect in 2 random stabbings at and near Dufferin station arrested in Hamilton

The suspect being sought after two random stabbings that took place in and around Dufferin station on Wednesday has been arrested and is now in custody facing charges, Toronto police confirmed on Friday. In...

0m ago

Man killed in industrial accident in Vaughan

A man is dead following an industrial accident in Vaughan. Paramedics were called to Plastic and Paper Sales Inc. located at 510 Applewood Crescent near Highway 7 and Jane Street just after 12:30 p.m....

1h ago

TTC CEO apologizes as service resumes on sections of Line 1, Line 2

TTC service has resumed on sections of Line 1 and Line 2 after track problems caused shutdowns Friday morning. On Line 1, service was stalled between Finch and Sheppard-Yonge for over two hours, but...

5m ago

Mild temperatures, strong winds expected in Toronto on Friday

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says wind gusts could reach up to 90 km/h on Friday morning easing later...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Iran under internet blackout as protests continue

Iran is under an internet blackout as protests continue over worsening economic conditions.

1h ago

2:44
Mild weather comes to an end next week

This unseasonably warm weather won't last. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai with when it will feel like winter again.

15h ago

3:16
Police searching for 18-year-old man in connection to ‘unprovoked’ stabbings near Bloor and Dufferin

A neighbourhood is on edge after ‘unprovoked” stabbings near Bloor and Dufferin including one that happened inside the subway station. Shauna Hunt with more on the 18-year-old suspect police are looking for

18h ago

0:34
Woman fatally struck by truck in Etobicoke

A woman has died after being struck by a box truck in Etobicoke on Thursday morning, Toronto police say.

January 8, 2026 12:22 pm EST EST

0:42
Toronto police continue search for suspect of double stabbing

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect in connection with two unprovoked assaults at Dufferin Station and near the subway hub on Wednesday afternoon.

January 8, 2026 11:10 am EST EST

More Videos