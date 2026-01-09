Italy’s Meloni rules out US military move on Greenland and urges stronger NATO role in Arctic

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said on Friday she didn’t believe the United States would resort to military force to seize control of Greenland, urging a stronger role for NATO in the Arctic region to address U.S. security concerns.

Speaking during a traditional New Year press conference, Meloni said the use of military action in Greenland would not be in anyone’s interest and would have serious consequences for NATO.

“I still don’t believe in the possibility of the U.S. initiating military action to take control of Greenland,” Meloni noted, stressing that Italy wouldn’t support such a move.

The White House said Tuesday the U.S. administration is weighing “ options ” that could include military action to take control of the strategically located and mineral-rich island, which is a semi-autonomous region that is part of NATO ally Denmark.

“I think the Trump administration, with its somewhat assertive methods, is primarily focusing attention on the strategic importance of Greenland and the Arctic region for its security,” Meloni said. “It’s an area where many foreign actors operate, and I continue to believe the message from the U.S. is that it will not accept actions by foreign powers.”

The Italian conservative premier stressed that a reinforced NATO presence in the region would help smooth U.S. worries about rival actors gaining influence in the area, even with hostile intentions.

Meloni is considered one of President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Europe, trying to act as a mediator between the often conflicting interests of the U.S. and the European Union.

The Italian leader said it was “clear to everyone” that any U.S. military move on Greenland would have a significant impact on NATO.

Trump has floated since his first term the idea of purchasing Greenland from Denmark. But, after last weekend’s U.S. military action in Venezuela, he’s renewed calls for the U.S. to take over Greenland, citing strategic reasons.

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain have defended the sovereignty of Greenland, along with Denmark, whose right to the island was recognized by the U.S. government at the beginning of the 20th century.

“I think international law must be fully defended,” Meloni said. “But I don’t understand what you’re asking when you say Italy must distance itself from the United States,” she added responding to a question about Trump’s aggressive policies.

Meloni stressed that Italy’s foreign policy is based on two pillars: Europe and the Atlantic Alliance.

“Of course, I don’t always agree with everything my allies say. The interests of nations don’t always perfectly overlap,” she added.

Giada Zampano, The Associated Press









