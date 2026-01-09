TTC CEO apologizes as service resumes on sections of Line 1, Line 2

TTC service has resumed on sections of Line 1 and Line 2 after track problems caused shutdowns Friday morning.

On Line 1, service was stalled between Finch and Sheppard-Yonge for over two hours, but resumed around 12:30 p.m. Service was also shut down during the morning commute.

There was also no service between Broadview and Woodbine for over an hour, but service has resumed as well.

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali said they were dealing with two major “infrastructure-related subway disruptions” on Friday morning. “Together, these issues have impacted our customers, and for that inconvenience, I and the entire leadership team sincerely apologize.”

He said crews were on site at both locations at Finch Station and Donlands Station, working to resolve the problems.

“Once service is restored, we will conduct a thorough review to understand the root causes,” read his statement on X. “It’s critical that we learn from these disruptions and take every step to prevent them from happening again. Thank you for your patience as we work to resolve these issues.”