N.S. lobster exports outside China are picking up as tariffs soften demand

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s lobster sector is feeling the pinch from Chinese tariffs this year, but officials say exporters are starting to crack other international markets.

The Lobster Council of Canada says new data shows exports outside the U.S. and China, the sector’s two biggest markets, increased about 43 per cent in October.

That’s helping to cushion the blow from the 25 per cent tariff China has placed on Canada’s lobster exports.

Some exporters say sales to China are off about 40 per cent this year.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to travel to China later this month for trade meetings with the country’s president.

Chinese tariffs on lobster and canola, along with Canada’s tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles are all expected to be on the agenda.