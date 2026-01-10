Veteran actor T.K. Carter, known for ‘The Thing’ and ‘Punky Brewster,’ dies at 69

FILE - Actor TK Carter arrives for the premiere of "The LA Riot" at the Tribeca Film Festival, Monday, April 25, 2005, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) AP2005

By The Associated Press

Posted January 10, 2026 3:02 pm.

Last Updated January 10, 2026 4:19 pm.

DUARTE, Calif. (AP) — Veteran actor T.K. Carter, who appeared in the horror film “The Thing” and “Punky Brewster” on television, has died at the age of 69.

Carter was declared dead Friday evening after deputies responded to a call regarding an unresponsive male in Duarte, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Police did not disclose a cause of death or other details, but said no foul play was suspected.

Carter had been acting for years before a breakthrough role as Nauls the cook in John Carpenter’s 1982 horror classi, “The Thing.” He also had a recurring role in the 1980s sitcom “Punky Brewster.”

Other big-screen roles include “Runaway Train” in 1985, “Ski Patrol” in 1990 and “Space Jam” in 1996.

The Associated Press

