Partial list of 2026 Golden Globe Award winners

Teyana Taylor arrives at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2026 9:09 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2026 10:40 pm.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The 83rd Golden Globe Awards are being handed out in Beverly Hills, California.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the ceremony Sunday from the Beverly Hilton. This is Glaser’s second consecutive year as host.

The first award of the night went to Teyana Taylor, who won female supporting actor, motion picture for “One Battle After Another.”

Entering the night, “One Battle After Another” topped the list of nominations with nine, followed by “Sentimental Value” with eight.

The Golden Globes bill themselves as Hollywood’s booziest bash. The awards show is being broadcast on CBS and is available to stream through Paramount+.

Here’s a partial list of winners at Sunday’s Golden Globes:

Female actor, motion picture, musical or comedy

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You”

Male actor, motion picture, musical or comedy

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Female supporting actor, motion picture

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Male supporting actor, motion picture

Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”

Motion picture, non-English language

“The Secret Agent,” Brazil

Motion picture, animated

“KPop Demon Hunters”

Director, motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Screenplay, motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Cinematic and box office achievement

“Sinners”

Male actor, TV series, drama

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Female actor, TV series, musical or comedy

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Male actor, TV series, musical or comedy

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Male actor, limited series, anthology series, made for TV movie

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Female actor, limited series

, anthology series, made for TV movie

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Male supporting actor, television

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Female supporting actor, television

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Original song, motion picture

“Golden” from “Kpop Demon Hunters”

Original score, motion picture

Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”

Stand-up comedy performance

Ricky Gervais, “Mortality”

Podcast

“Good Hang With Amy Poehler”

___

For more coverage of the 2026 Golden Globes, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/golden-globe-awards

The Associated Press





