Chinese-language paper Ming Pao winding up Canadian operations, laying off 60 staff

VANCOUVER — Chinese-language newspaper Ming Pao Daily News, which has newsrooms in Richmond, B.C., and Toronto, is winding up its Canadian operations.

A letter from Ming Pao Newspapers (Canada) to the B.C. Labour Ministry says the business is being permanently closed “for financial reasons.”

The letter, obtained by The Canadian Press, says 60 employees have been terminated, without saying how many are based in B.C. or Toronto.

The letter dated Monday says the effective date of termination for the staff is Jan. 31.

An editor at Ming Pao in Toronto who did not want to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak says the newspaper would cease printing both its Vancouver and Toronto editions as of Jan. 17.

Both Canadian editions of the newspaper were launched in 1993.

Ming Pao’s offices in Richmond, Toronto and Hong Kong did not respond to requests for comment.

Ming Pao was established in Hong Kong in 1959, where it has won numerous awards, while its Vancouver edition won a B.C. Jack Webster Award for best reporting in Chinese in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2026.

Nono Shen, The Canadian Press