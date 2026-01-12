Chinese-language paper Ming Pao winding up Canadian operations, laying off 60 staff

A copy of the Chinese-language newspaper Ming Pao, foreground, is seen at a newsstand in Hong Kong, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kanis Leung) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Nono Shen, The Canadian Press

Posted January 12, 2026 9:08 pm.

Last Updated January 12, 2026 9:16 pm.

VANCOUVER — Chinese-language newspaper Ming Pao Daily News, which has newsrooms in Richmond, B.C., and Toronto, is winding up its Canadian operations.

A letter from Ming Pao Newspapers (Canada) to the B.C. Labour Ministry says the business is being permanently closed “for financial reasons.”

The letter, obtained by The Canadian Press, says 60 employees have been terminated, without saying how many are based in B.C. or Toronto.

The letter dated Monday says the effective date of termination for the staff is Jan. 31.

An editor at Ming Pao in Toronto who did not want to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak says the newspaper would cease printing both its Vancouver and Toronto editions as of Jan. 17.

Both Canadian editions of the newspaper were launched in 1993.

Ming Pao’s offices in Richmond, Toronto and Hong Kong did not respond to requests for comment.

Ming Pao was established in Hong Kong in 1959, where it has won numerous awards, while its Vancouver edition won a B.C. Jack Webster Award for best reporting in Chinese in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2026.

Nono Shen, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Residents worry about safety along Parkside Drive after speed camera ban

Despite years of debate and planning, Parkside Drive in Toronto's west end remains one of the city's most notorious roads for speeding and with the banning of automated speed...

5h ago

Iranians in Toronto worried for loved ones as protests in Tehran continue

As violent protests persist in Iran, members of the Persian community in Toronto are worried, wondering if family and friends back home are safe. “Iran is in darkness,” said Naghmeh, an Iranian...

1h ago

AI taking FIFA World Cup scams to 'unprecedented' level, tech expert says

A Canadian-based online security company reported tracking thousands of newly registered websites related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

4h ago

Toronto GO Transit train passenger says emergency alert system needs better response

A CityNews viewer raises concerns after pushing an emergency alarm to help a woman experiencing seizures on a recent GO Transit train ride.

6h ago

Top Stories

Residents worry about safety along Parkside Drive after speed camera ban

Despite years of debate and planning, Parkside Drive in Toronto's west end remains one of the city's most notorious roads for speeding and with the banning of automated speed...

5h ago

Iranians in Toronto worried for loved ones as protests in Tehran continue

As violent protests persist in Iran, members of the Persian community in Toronto are worried, wondering if family and friends back home are safe. “Iran is in darkness,” said Naghmeh, an Iranian...

1h ago

AI taking FIFA World Cup scams to 'unprecedented' level, tech expert says

A Canadian-based online security company reported tracking thousands of newly registered websites related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

4h ago

Toronto GO Transit train passenger says emergency alert system needs better response

A CityNews viewer raises concerns after pushing an emergency alarm to help a woman experiencing seizures on a recent GO Transit train ride.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:37
Pearson airport worker trapped in cargo bay of Air Canada flight

Air Canada says it has reinforced its ground‑handling procedures after a baggage crew member became trapped inside the cargo hold of a departing aircraft, forcing the plane to return to the gate in mid‑taxi.

7h ago

3:01
Passenger says medical emergency on GO train not handled properly

A Toronto woman is raising concerns after pulling an emergency alarm on a recent GO Train ride. Pat Taney reports

8h ago

1:00
From 2023: Pearson airport gold heist security footage

Security footage from 2023 shows the moment suspects in the largest gold heist in Canadian history where more than $20 million in gold bars was stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

9h ago

0:41
Ontario man linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding seeks bail

An Ontario man linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding is seeking bail after being accused for alleged involvement in drug smuggling and obtaining luxury goods.

11h ago

1:57
'Hamnet,' 'One Battle After Another' win big at the Golden Globes

'Hamnet' and 'One Battle After Another' dominated the film categories while 'Adolescence' took home several wins for television at the 83rd Golden Globes.

11h ago

More Videos