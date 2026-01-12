8 luxury vehicles stolen in overnight break-in at Oakville dealership

Halton police are searching for a group of suspects after eight high‑end vehicles — including a Ferrari and multiple Porsches, Mercedes and BMWs — were stolen during an overnight break‑in at an Oakville leasing business.

Police tell CityNews the theft happened around 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 11 at Lockwood Leasing, in the South Service Road West and Fourth Line area. According to investigators, the front window of the business was smashed to gain entry while the building was unoccupied.

Once inside, the suspects accessed a lock box containing vehicle keys. Eight luxury vehicles were then driven off the lot, including one Ferrari, two Porsches, three Mercedes-Benz vehicles and two BMWs.

The estimated value of the stolen vehicles is approximately $2 million.

Halton police told CityNews that eight suspects, all wearing dark clothing and face coverings, were involved in the coordinated theft. Surveillance footage is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

So far, three of the stolen vehicles — a BMW, a Mercedes and a Ferrari — have been recovered in the GTA. No arrests have been made.