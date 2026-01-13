updated

Brampton arson caught on video: Suspect torches tow truck, damaging several vehicles

Emergency crews were called to 100 Rutherford Road South at approximately 3:16 a.m. Tuesday, where firefighters found two heavy tow trucks, a car, and a box truck engulfed in flames. Breakfast Television's Dilshad Burman has the latest.

By Lucas Casaletto

Peel police are investigating a deliberately set fire that destroyed multiple vehicles at a Brampton truck yard early Tuesday morning, and newly obtained surveillance footage appears to show a suspect igniting a tow truck moments before flames spread across the property.

Emergency crews were called to 100 Rutherford Road South at around 3:16 a.m., where firefighters found two heavy tow trucks, a car, and a box truck burning at M. Johal Auto Repairs Ltd. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

CityNews has reviewed surveillance video from the yard that appears to show a single suspect approaching a red tow truck, dousing it with an unknown liquid, and setting it on fire. Within seconds, flames engulf the vehicle and spread to others parked nearby.

Police have now confirmed the incident is being investigated as arson.

Surveillance footage obtained by CityNews appears to show a lone suspect setting fire to the red truck, which in turn damaged nearby vehicles. Photo: CityNews.

“Every single day, I start my shift around 5:30 a.m. I came here, and there was a police car, and [the officer] stopped me,” said Hardev, owner of the second damaged box truck. I spoke with a security guard, and he showed me some security camera videos. I saw [the suspect], he came here from the main road… and he put some oil from the back of the truck.

The blaze occurred just a short distance from the site of another major fire on Jan. 5, when several tow trucks were set on fire at an auto yard on the same stretch of Rutherford Road.

In that case, police said the fire was believed to be intentionally set, and surveillance footage captured multiple suspects entering the property before the vehicles ignited.

It’s unclear whether the two arsons are linked.

