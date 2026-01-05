Multiple tow trucks destroyed in early-morning fire at Brampton auto yard

A fast-moving commercial fire tore through an auto yard in Brampton early Monday, destroying a large number of tow trucks.

Emergency crews were called to 250 Rutherford Road South, near Steeles Avenue East, at approximately 3:30 a.m. after reports of multiple vehicles engulfed in flames. When firefighters arrived, they found a significant portion of the yard burning.

Police tell 680 NewsRadio that as many as 16 tow trucks were set on fire. The full extent of the damage remains unclear, but investigators say the destruction is substantial.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities have not released information on possible suspects or a motive. The investigation is ongoing.