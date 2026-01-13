Multiple closures near key Gardiner Expressway off-ramp after 9-vehicle crash

Drivers in Toronto are seeing major delays on the Gardiner Expressway after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

Police say multiple vehicles were involved in a collision that occurred in the Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East area at around 8:40 a.m.

Paramedics say approximately nine vehicles were involved, but there are no reported injuries.

The eastbound Gardiner ramp to Jarvis, the left lane heading westbound on Lake Shore at Jarvis, and the right lane heading southbound Jarvis at Lake Shore are all closed.

The injuries are unknown at this time, and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.