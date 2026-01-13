Trevor Noah to host Grammys for the sixth and final time

FILE - Trevor Noah appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 13, 2026 12:33 pm.

Last Updated January 13, 2026 12:54 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Noah will be hosting the Grammy Awards for the sixth consecutive year, but this time, it’s being billed as a farewell gig.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the South African comedian is returning “one final time” for the Feb. 1 show, for which he will also serve as an executive producer. Only singer Andy Williams, who hosted the Grammys seven times in the 1970s has hosted more often.

Noah himself is a four-time Grammy nominee, and is up this year in the best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording category for “Into The Uncut Grass,” a children’s story.

Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Jack Antonoff are among the leading nominees for the 68th annual Grammys, to air live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

___

For more coverage of the 2026 Grammy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

70% of residents polled on Line 6 Finch West LRT call rollout 'unsuccessful,' majority cite Metrolinx

A new poll by Liaison Strategies of 1,000 Toronto residents looks at their early impressions of the Line 6 Finch West LRT line.

47m ago

Key Gardiner Expressway off-ramp reopens after 9-vehicle crash

Drivers in Toronto saw major delays on the Gardiner Expressway after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. Police say multiple vehicles were involved in a collision that occurred in the Lower Jarvis...

1h ago

Mark Carney's visit to China and what it means for Canada

Mark Carney heads to China today, marking the first visit there by a Canadian Prime Minister in nearly a decade. However, experts are urging caution as Carney seeks to rebuild fractured...

3h ago

'Staged' youth hockey brawl during AHL intermission prompts multiple investigations

The Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association (AAHA) says a wild youth hockey brawl Saturday night during the intermission of an AHL game in Pennsylvania was "staged" and is now under investigation. "We are...

1h ago

Top Stories

70% of residents polled on Line 6 Finch West LRT call rollout 'unsuccessful,' majority cite Metrolinx

A new poll by Liaison Strategies of 1,000 Toronto residents looks at their early impressions of the Line 6 Finch West LRT line.

47m ago

Key Gardiner Expressway off-ramp reopens after 9-vehicle crash

Drivers in Toronto saw major delays on the Gardiner Expressway after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. Police say multiple vehicles were involved in a collision that occurred in the Lower Jarvis...

1h ago

Mark Carney's visit to China and what it means for Canada

Mark Carney heads to China today, marking the first visit there by a Canadian Prime Minister in nearly a decade. However, experts are urging caution as Carney seeks to rebuild fractured...

3h ago

'Staged' youth hockey brawl during AHL intermission prompts multiple investigations

The Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association (AAHA) says a wild youth hockey brawl Saturday night during the intermission of an AHL game in Pennsylvania was "staged" and is now under investigation. "We are...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Multi-vehicle crash on Gardiner Expressway off-ramp

Footage from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway ramp in the Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East area. No injuries were reported.

3h ago

1:02
Caught on camera: Tow trucks set on fire in Brampton truck yard

Security footage obtained by CityNews captured the moment two suspects set multiple vehicles on fire at a Brampton truck yard.

4h ago

2:22
4 vehicles torched in overnight fire at Brampton truck yard, days after nearby tow‑truck arson

Emergency crews were called to 100 Rutherford Road South at approximately 3:16 a.m. Tuesday, where firefighters found two heavy tow trucks, a car, and a box truck engulfed in flames. Breakfast Television's Dilshad Burman has the latest.

4h ago

2:45
Temperatures set to plummet this week

After a stretch of above-average weather, temperatures will be dropping on Thursday to a high of -10 C. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

0:37
Pearson airport worker trapped in cargo bay of Air Canada flight

Air Canada says it has reinforced its ground‑handling procedures after a baggage crew member became trapped inside the cargo hold of a departing aircraft, forcing the plane to return to the gate in mid‑taxi.

22h ago

More Videos