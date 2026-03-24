1 dead in Mississauga house explosion

One person has died in a house explosion in Mississauga late Monday night, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the home near Mavis and Bristol roads at around 10:30 p.m. and found it engulfed in flames.

Peel police tell 680 NewsRadio there was an explosion and damage to the home was extensive.

Police are still working to identify the person who was killed.

Cst. Tyler Bell Morena said all the people associated with the home have been accounted for so they aren’t sure who the person was.

“We had no reason to believe that anyone should have been in the home that’s associated with the residents at the time,” said Bell-Morena. “We were able to make contact with everybody in the residence or verify the well being of those people, corroborating the fact that there should be nobody inside. When investigators went into the threshold that was safe, they made the discovery.”

Police had originally said no injuries were reported.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office said they have started their investigation and will continue Wednesday. They are awaiting heavy machinery to clear the debris in order for them to continue the investigation.

“The structure right now is unstable and that’s why no one has conducted a more thorough search,” said Bell-Morena.

The cause and origin of the explosion have not yet been determined.

The coroner’s office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the person’s cause of death.

“If any of those investigations determine any type of criminality, Peel Regional Police will be conducting the follow-up on that and looking who is responsible,” added Bell-Morena.