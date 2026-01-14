CP NewsAlert: Prime Minister Carney lands in Beijing, kicking off trade mission

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping make their way to their seats after shaking hands at the start of a meeting in Gyeongju on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted January 14, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 14, 2026 7:40 am.

BEIJING — Prime Minister Mark Carney has landed in Beijing, marking the first visit by a Canadian prime minister to China in eight years.

Carney will meet with senior communist leaders Thursday ahead of a Friday meeting with President Xi Jinping and a business banquet.

It’s the first visit by a Canadian prime minister since China detained two Canadians for nearly three years in 2019 in retaliation for the arrest of a Chinese tech executive in Vancouver on a U.S. extradition warrant.

Carney has talked about advancing trade and environmental co-operation with China, while keeping Beijing away from sectors that touch on national security or the Arctic.

A major issue this week will be China’s heavy tariffs on pork, canola and seafood, which were imposed after Ottawa ordered tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel and aluminum.

Western and Atlantic premiers are hoping China drops these tariffs, with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe visiting China during Carney’s stay, but Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday he’s “very concerned” Canada might drop policies he said are necessary to protect the auto sector.

More coming.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

