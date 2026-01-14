Indigenous adults overrepresented in prisons by 10 times, Statistics Canada says

The Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal men's prison, is seen in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday October 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 14, 2026 3:11 pm.

Last Updated January 14, 2026 3:32 pm.

VANCOUVER — A newly released report by Statistics Canada says Indigenous adults were incarcerated at a rate 10 times higher than non-Indigenous adults in six provinces.

It says its new measure, called the overrepresentation index, was used to make the finding for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people in British Columbia, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta in 2023/2024.

The report says Indigenous people made up 33.2 per cent of the custodial population in those provinces despite only making up 4.3 per cent of the overall adult population of those regions.

Indigenous adults were incarcerated at a rate of 89 per 10,000 population on an average day, compared with eight per 10,000 among non-Indigenous adults.

It also notes 2.6 per cent of the Indigenous adult population was incarcerated at some point during the 2023/2024 year — and that rate more than doubled to 7.3 per cent among Indigenous men aged 35 to 44.

The report says the Black population was incarcerated at a rate three times the white population in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Alberta and B.C., noting Black people accounted for about 13 per cent of the custodial population on an average day in those provinces despite making up only 3.3 per cent of the general adult population.

Statistics Canada calls the overrepresentation of Indigenous and Black adults in Canada’s corrections system “a significant and persistent concern.”

The agency says the Black population faces “social and economic challenges linked to the historic and ongoing harms caused by colonial laws, policies and practices, including racial segregation and discriminatory immigration policies.”

“These challenges, compounded by anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination, have resulted in the overrepresentation of Black persons in Canada’s correctional system,” it says in the posting on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the agency says the overrepresentation of Indigenous people is attributable to “complex and interconnected though indisputably linked to colonialism, displacement, socioeconomic marginalization, intergenerational trauma and systemic discrimination.”

“The overrepresentation of Indigenous people in Canada’s correctional systems is a long-standing and deeply rooted issue,” Statistics Canada says.

The report says that overrepresentation was greater for women than men. It says researchers also determined that, over the five-year period between 2019 and 2024, overrepresentation of Indigenous adults in custody increased each year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Major winter storm could bring season’s biggest snowfall to GTA, yellow warning issued

The Greater Toronto Area is bracing for what could be the most significant snowfall of the season so far, as a powerful winter system moves in late Wednesday evening. This comes as Environment Canada...

2h ago

GTA landscaping and snow removal company facing multiple claims from workers and customers

The owner of a Vaughan-based landscaping and snow removal company, operating under multiple names including Snow Pros LTD and Grass Guys, is facing claims of not paying workers and not providing...

1h ago

US to suspend immigrant visa processing from 75 countries over public assistance concerns

The State Department said Wednesday it will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Russia and Somalia, whose nationals the Trump administration...

1h ago

Proposed sureties pledge $1.2M in bail for man accused in Ryan Wedding case

TORONTO — Four people are pledging a combined $1.2 million in bail for an Ontario man accused of playing a pivotal role in a violent criminal organization by laundering hundreds of millions of dollars...

1h ago

Top Stories

Major winter storm could bring season’s biggest snowfall to GTA, yellow warning issued

The Greater Toronto Area is bracing for what could be the most significant snowfall of the season so far, as a powerful winter system moves in late Wednesday evening. This comes as Environment Canada...

2h ago

GTA landscaping and snow removal company facing multiple claims from workers and customers

The owner of a Vaughan-based landscaping and snow removal company, operating under multiple names including Snow Pros LTD and Grass Guys, is facing claims of not paying workers and not providing...

1h ago

US to suspend immigrant visa processing from 75 countries over public assistance concerns

The State Department said Wednesday it will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Russia and Somalia, whose nationals the Trump administration...

1h ago

Proposed sureties pledge $1.2M in bail for man accused in Ryan Wedding case

TORONTO — Four people are pledging a combined $1.2 million in bail for an Ontario man accused of playing a pivotal role in a violent criminal organization by laundering hundreds of millions of dollars...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
GTA braces for winter blast: Here's how much snow you can expect

The Greater Toronto Area is bracing for what could be the most significant snowfall of the season so far, as a powerful winter system moves in late Wednesday evening.

14m ago

2:52
Bonnie Crombie officially steps down as Ontario Liberal Leader

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie says she is officially stepping down from her role effective immediately just months after announcing her intention to resign.

1h ago

3:07
Prolonged frigid air on the way for the GTA

The temperatures will start to drop later Wednesday with the coldest air arriving Thursday and continuing through the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

6h ago

2:26
Oshawa business owners speak out as major road closed for Metrolinx construction

A major arterial road in Oshawa has been shut down for 2 years, as Metrolinx begins bridge work for its Bowmanville GO extension. Erica Natividad with the impact on business owners and residents.

21h ago

2:51
Tow trucks torched in Brampton for the second time in a week

GTA's tow truck war continues, as police investigates a case of suspected arson near a Brampton auto shop. Shauna Hunt reports that officers are working to determine if there's a link between this incident, and a recent attack that happened nearby.

21h ago

More Videos