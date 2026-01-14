Renee Good’s family hires George Floyd law firm to investigate Minneapolis ICE shooting

This image from video made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross via Alpha News shows Renee Good in her vehicle in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (AP Photo)

By Heather Hollingsworth, The Associated Press

Posted January 14, 2026 2:51 pm.

Last Updated January 14, 2026 3:40 pm.

Renee Good ’s family is accusing federal immigration officers of killing the Minneapolis mother as she attempted to follow agents’ instructions, and said Wednesday they have hired the same law firm that represented George Floyd ’s family to press for answers and accountability.

Her loved ones said in a statement they want Good, 37, remembered as “an agent of peace” and urged the public not to use her death as a political flashpoint, according to the Chicago-based firm Romanucci & Blandin. The firm said it will release information from its investigation in the coming weeks.

The family’s decision to hire the law firm came the same week the Justice Department said it sees no basis to open a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting. An FBI probe of Renee Good’s death is ongoing.

The Trump administration has defended the ICE officer’s actions, saying he fired in self-defense while standing in front of Good’s vehicle as it began to move forward. But that explanation has been widely panned by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and others based on videos of the confrontation.

Roughly half a dozen federal prosecutors in Minnesota resigned this week and several supervisors in the criminal section of the Civil Rights Division in Washington gave notice of their departures, according to people familiar with the matter.

Romanucci & Blandin said the family wants answers about the federal operation taking place on Jan. 7 in the neighborhood where Good was killed, as well as officers’ actions during the encounter and delays in medical aid after the shooting. The ICE agent who fired has not been publicly identified.

Good’s wife, Becca Good, and other relatives say the couple had just dropped off their 6-year-old child at school and stopped to observe the law enforcement activity when officers approached them, according to the law firm. The attorneys said Good appeared to reverse and turn her vehicle away from an agent before the shooting, although investigators have not released an official account.

“What happened to Renee is wrong,” the firm said, adding that they intend to share findings “on a rolling basis” because they believe the community is not receiving adequate information elsewhere. The firm, which helped secure a $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family, is now representing Becca Good as well as Renee Good’s parents and siblings.

Becca Good released a statement to Minnesota Public Radio on Friday saying the couple had stopped to support their neighbors: “ We had whistles. They had guns.” Becca Good and her family have not responded to calls and messages from The Associated Press. Her earlier statement provided no further detail about the day of the shooting and instead focused on memorializing her wife.

Heather Hollingsworth, The Associated Press




Top Stories

Major winter storm could bring season’s biggest snowfall to GTA, yellow warning issued

The Greater Toronto Area is bracing for what could be the most significant snowfall of the season so far, as a powerful winter system moves in late Wednesday evening. This comes as Environment Canada...

2h ago

GTA landscaping and snow removal company facing multiple claims from workers and customers

The owner of a Vaughan-based landscaping and snow removal company, operating under multiple names including Snow Pros LTD and Grass Guys, is facing claims of not paying workers and not providing...

1h ago

US to suspend immigrant visa processing from 75 countries over public assistance concerns

The State Department said Wednesday it will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Russia and Somalia, whose nationals the Trump administration...

1h ago

Proposed sureties pledge $1.2M in bail for man accused in Ryan Wedding case

TORONTO — Four people are pledging a combined $1.2 million in bail for an Ontario man accused of playing a pivotal role in a violent criminal organization by laundering hundreds of millions of dollars...

1h ago

