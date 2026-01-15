Bombardier looks to expand capacity with new Montreal-area manufacturing centre

Jet planes are assembled at Bombardier's aircraft assembly centre in Mississauga, Ont., Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 15, 2026 11:16 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2026 11:40 am.

MONTREAL — Bombardier says it will build a new 126,000-square-foot manufacturing centre west of Montreal to respond to growing demand for its business aircraft.

The company says the facility in Dorval, Que. will cost about $100 million and is expected to open before the end of 2027.

Bombardier says it’s part of its long-term strategy to boost productivity.

The new facility will be constructed near its existing facilities in western Montreal and is expected to create skilled job opportunities.

The aerospace company says in a statement that Quebec Economy Minister Christine Fréchette will announce a $35 million repayable loan from an Investissement Québec program to back the project.

Fréchette says in the company statement that supporting the expansion of Bombardier’s facilities will generate significant economic benefits for the province’s aerospace supply chain.

“This investment will also lead to the creation of hundreds of highly skilled, well‑paid jobs, while strengthening Quebec’s expertise,” Fréchette said.

The president and CEO of the Montreal-based company, Éric Martel, said last November that strong international demand had led Bombardier to consider increasing its production rate, potentially resulting in new hires at the Dorval plant, where the Challenger 3500 business jet is assembled.

At the time, Martel had noted investments may be necessary to carry out its plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press

