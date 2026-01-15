Harry Styles announces first album in 4 years, ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally’

FILE - Harry Styles appears in the press room at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted January 15, 2026 12:52 pm.

Last Updated January 15, 2026 1:10 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — In this world, it’s just him: Harry Styles has announced that his long-awaited, fourth studio album will arrive this spring.

Titled “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” and out March 6, the album is Styles’ first full-length project in four years. It follows the 2022, critically acclaimed synth pop record “Harry’s House,” which earned the former One Direction star the top prize of album of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

In a review, The Associated Press celebrated “Harry’s House” for showcasing “a breadth of style that matches the album’s emotional range.”

On Instagram, Styles’ shared the cover artwork for “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally,” which features the 31-year-old artist in a T-shirt and jeans at night, standing underneath a shimmering disco ball hung outside.

According to a press release, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” will contain 12 tracks and is executive produced by Kid Harpoon. The British songwriter and producer has been a close collaborator of Styles’ since the beginning of his solo career, working on all of his albums since the singer’s 2017 self-titled debut.

“Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” is now available for preorder.

It is also Styles’ first project since his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne died in 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Powerful winter storm sweeps Toronto with up to 35 cm forecasted snowfall

CityNews chief meteorlogist Natasha Ramsahai says the latest forecast models are showing over 20 centimetres of snow falling across parts of the GTA.

2h ago

Canadian dead as Iran cracks down on anti-government protests: Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on X that the Canadian citizen 'died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities.'

3h ago

Ottawa youth, 14, made hoax calls in Hamilton reporting shootings, murders: Hamilton police

A 14-year-old Ottawa youth has been charged by Hamilton police after allegedly making more than half-a-dozen fake emergency calls reporting serious crimes like domestic violence, shootings and homicides,...

1h ago

Cancellations, delays reported at Toronto Pearson, Billy Bishop airports due to snowstorm

A storm blanketing Toronto and the rest of the GTA with snow has led to several delays and cancellations for travellers Thursday. At Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto, all Air Canada flights...

58m ago

