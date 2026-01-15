National home sales fell nearly 2% in 2025 after trade war fuelled uncertainty: CREA

The Canadian Real Estate Association says it expects national home sales to rebound leading up to this year’s spring market after activity slowed to wrap up 2025.

The number of residential properties that changed hands across Canada in December was 4.5 per cent lower than the same month a year earlier, as home sales also declined 2.7 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis from November.

Overall, there were 470,314 transactions in 2025, a decrease of 1.9 per cent from 2024, which the association attributed in part to a “tariff-induced flight of buyers back to the sidelines” in the first quarter of the year, which was later followed by a mid-year rally and a stall to cap off the year.

The national average sale price of a home in December was $673,335, which was just 0.1 per cent lower than December 2024.

The association says new listings were down two per cent month-over-month, marking the fourth straight monthly drop.

There were 133,495 properties listed for sale across Canada at the end of December, up 7.4 per cent from a year earlier but 9.9 per cent below the long-term average for that time of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press