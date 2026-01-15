The new BTS album title and what to know about the K-pop band’s comeback

FILE - Korean group BTS appears at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted January 15, 2026 10:48 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2026 11:40 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — After a nearly four-year musical hiatus, the K-pop giants BTS are back. Well, almost.

On Thursday morning, the entertainment company BigHit Music shared on social media that the septet — RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jung Kook and j-hope — will release a new album on March 20 titled “ARIRANG.” It is their fifth album.

So, what can listeners expect?

What we know about the new BTS album, ‘ARIRANG’

In addition to news of the album title, the retailer Target announced it was partnering with BTS for exclusive preorder editions of “ARIRANG.” Starting at 9 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, fans can preorder 10 different vinyl album editions. And for fans of CDs, there are two exclusive editions with collectible photocards.

Other than that, details are limited. BigHit Music shared a link on social media Thursday morning that led to WeVerse, the online fan platform owned by BTS management company HYBE. The webpage included international pre-order details for “ARIRANG” but appeared to omit all album artwork.

Earlier this month, BigHit Music shared a somewhat cryptic note on X: “March 20 comeback confirmed.” It wasn’t much to go off, but it did further confirm news from last summer, when the group teased a world tour and announced that a new album would be released in the spring of 2026. At the time, they said they would begin working on the project in July 2025.

Will BTS tour soon?

On Tuesday, the band announced a 2026-2027 world tour, kicking off in South Korea in April and running through March 2027 with over 70 dates across Asia, North America, South America, Australia and Europe.

This marks the group’s first headline performances since their 2021–22 Permission to Dance on Stage tour. See the full tour dates here.

Why was BTS on hiatus for so long?

All seven members of BTS were tasked with completing South Korea’s mandatory military service.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required by law to perform 18-21 months of military service under a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea.

The law gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers if they have obtained top prizes in certain competitions and are assessed to have enhanced national prestige. K-pop stars and other entertainers aren’t subject to such privileges.

Rapper Suga was the last group member to be released — from his duties as a social service agent, an alternative to serving in the military that he reportedly chose because of a shoulder injury. That was in June 2025.

The six others, RM, V, Jimin, Jung Kook, Jin and j-hope, served in the army.

BTS tiered their enlistments, giving ample time for its members to focus on solo projects while the group was on a break.

Jin, the oldest member, was the first to enlist in 2022. He was also the first to be discharged, in June 2024.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press


