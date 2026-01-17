Dozens rally in Iqaluit for Greenland as Trump renews threats to control island

Iqaluit residents Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory and Siku Rojas hold a Greenlandic banner during a solidarity march through Nunavut’s capital on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dustin Patar The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 17, 2026 2:29 pm.

Last Updated January 17, 2026 4:10 pm.

IQALUIT — As thousands marched Saturday in Greenland to protest U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed threats to take control of the island, about 825 kilometres away, dozens did the same in Nunavut’s capital.

Aaju Peter, the lawyer and activist who organized the morning rally in Iqaluit, says about 70 rally-goers chanted “Greenland is owned by the Greenlandic people” in Inuktut as they marched for an hour in freezing and windy weather.

“After I found out that the Greenlanders were going to hold their own demonstration at 1 p.m. their time, I decided let’s show our support and that’s what we did today, which was 10 a.m. in Iqaluit,” said Peter, who also teaches Inuit languages in Iqaluit.

“The rally was incredible. It’s cold up here. I was really impressed with the young people, children, older people, politicians, my students and everybody else coming out to show their support for Greenland.”

She said similar to Nunavut, Greenland is mostly inhabited by Inuit and other Nordic Indigenous peoples but the island is under Danish sovereignty.

“The Inuit from Arctic Canada moved to Greenland so they’re blood-related. They have a lot of exchanges and visits,” she said.

“We are very much one people. We are all descended from the same ancestry.”

Thousands of Greenlanders marched through snow and ice in the capital, Nuuk, chanting “Greenland is not for sale” and waving national flags, as Trump announced Saturday he will charge a 10 per cent import tax starting next month on goods from eight European nations in his effort to control the island.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland would face the tariff, Trump said in a social media post while at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The rate would climb to 25 per cent on June 1 if no deal was in place for “the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland” by the United States, he said.

The Republican president appeared to indicate that he was using the tariffs as leverage to force talks with Denmark and other European countries over the status of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark that he regards as critical to U.S. national security.

The demonstration by Greenlanders, the largest police say they have ever seen in Nuuk, drew people of all ages and emphasized support for Greenland’s self-governance, culture and future.

The U.S. already has access to Greenland under a 1951 defence agreement.

Since 1945, the American military presence in Greenland has decreased from thousands of soldiers over 17 bases and installations to 200 at the remote Pituffik Space Base in the northwest of the island, the Danish foreign minister has said.

That base supports missile warning, missile defence and space surveillance operations for the U.S. and NATO.

In Iqaluit, Peter, who is 66 years old, said she was also born in Greenland and has relatives there who are extremely concerned about Trump’s threats to take over the island.

“We are all feeling the threat and uncertainty, but we are trying to stay calm and level-headed because we don’t want some to think (Trump’s) won,” she said.

“He’s not gonna divide and conquer us. We are sticking together even more than before.”

Laakkuluk Williamson, a filmmaker and artist, says she attended the morning rally in Iqaluit because Inuit people in Nunavut and Greenland are only divided by colonial borders but they stick together in solidarity.

“We were a one nation, with the same language, same culture,” she said in a Saturday interview.

“When Trump threatens Inuit homelands, we feel the threat in Nunavut.”

Williamson said her maternal relatives in Greenland are terrified because of the threats.

“They’re stocking up on food, household items and ammunition so they can hunt on our lands,” she said.

“There are soldiers marching their streets. That’s making my relatives feel safe but there’s irony even in that.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

— By Fakiha Baig in Edmonton

The Canadian Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says 8 European countries to be charged 10% tariff for opposing U.S. control of Greenland

Trump said in a social media post that Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would face the tariff

4h ago

Snowstorm plowing, clearing and salting continues across Toronto

Throughout the day on Saturday, City of Toronto staff said crews were going to clear snow from Don Valley Parkway bridge decks.

3h ago

Federal firearm buyback program to open Monday, with March 31 deadline to register

The Liberal government is slated to announce details of its national buyback program at a briefing in Montreal.

3m ago

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen 'pumped' about historic trip around the moon

Jeremy Hansen will serve as mission specialist during Artemis II, becoming the first non-American to travel beyond low Earth orbit.

4h ago

Top Stories

Trump says 8 European countries to be charged 10% tariff for opposing U.S. control of Greenland

Trump said in a social media post that Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would face the tariff

4h ago

Snowstorm plowing, clearing and salting continues across Toronto

Throughout the day on Saturday, City of Toronto staff said crews were going to clear snow from Don Valley Parkway bridge decks.

3h ago

Federal firearm buyback program to open Monday, with March 31 deadline to register

The Liberal government is slated to announce details of its national buyback program at a briefing in Montreal.

3m ago

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen 'pumped' about historic trip around the moon

Jeremy Hansen will serve as mission specialist during Artemis II, becoming the first non-American to travel beyond low Earth orbit.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
After Bichette departure, what is next for the Blue Jays

After spending his entire career in Toronto, Bo Bichette is moving on, reportedly signing with the New York Mets. Sportsnet 590 The Fan's Zach Bodenstein explains what the loss of the two-time All-Star means and what might be next for the Blue Jays.

18h ago

2:13
Ridgeway Plaza tenants forced to foot bill for enforcement crackdown

Costs related to an injunction against a Mississauga plaza plagued with nuisance complaints, is now being unfairly passed to some tenants. Erica Natividad with the concerns over whether businesses will survive.

21h ago

3:15
Ontario's premier blasts the prime minister for 'terrible' EV deal with China

Premier Doug Ford is blasting Prime Minister Mark Carney for what he describes as a 'terrible' EV deal with China. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics say Ford should have done more to protect Ontario's auto workers.

22h ago

5:17
What the Bichette deal means for the 2026 Blue Jays

Bo Bichette is leaving the Toronto Blue Jays for the New York Mets. We break down the deal and what it means for the Jays with broadcaster Ben Shulman.

January 16, 2026 3:01 pm EST EST

1:37
Ontario Premier calls Canada-China trade deal a 'knee-jerk reaction'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called Prime Minister Mark Carney's move to allow Chinese EVs into Canada in a new trade deal with President Xi Jinping a 'knee-jerk reaction' to global trade tensions.

January 16, 2026 12:55 pm EST EST

More Videos