Thousands of fans celebrate life of legendary Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir in San Francisco

Attendees gather at Civic Center Plaza ahead of a public memorial for Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir in San Francisco, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) © 2025 Stephen Lam / S.F. Chronicle

By Janie Har, The Associated Press

Posted January 17, 2026 7:31 pm.

Last Updated January 17, 2026 8:39 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of mourners gathered Saturday at San Francisco’s Civic Center to celebrate the life of Bob Weir, the legendary guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead who died last week at age 78.

Musicians Joan Baez and John Mayer spoke on a makeshift stage in front of the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium after four Buddhist monks opened the event with a prayer in Tibetan. Fans carried long-stemmed red roses, placing some at an altar filled with photos and candles. They wrote notes on colored paper, professing their love and thanking him for the journey.

Several asked him to say hello to fellow singer and guitarist Jerry Garcia and bass guitarist Phil Lesh, also founding members who preceded him in death. Garcia died in 1995; Lesh died in 2024.

“I’m here to celebrate Bob Weir,” said Ruthie Garcia, who is no relation to Jerry, a fan since 1989. “Celebrating him and helping him go home.”

Saturday’s celebration brought plenty of fans with long dreadlocks and wearing tie-dye clothing, some using walkers. But there were also young couples, men in their 20s and a father who brought his 6-year-old son in order to pass on to the next generation a love of live music and the tight-knit Deadhead community.

The Bay Area native joined the Grateful Dead — originally the Warlocks — in 1965 in San Francisco at just 17 years old. He wrote or co-wrote and sang lead vocals on Dead classics including “Sugar Magnolia,” “One More Saturday Night” and “Mexicali Blues.” He was generally considered less shaggy looking than the other band members, although he adopted a long beard like Garcia’s later in life.

The Dead played music that pulled in blues, jazz, country, folk and psychedelia in long improvisational jams. Their concerts attracted avid Deadheads who followed them on tours. The band played on decades after Garcia’s death, morphing into Dead & Company with John Mayer.

Darla Sagos, who caught an early flight out of Seattle Saturday morning to make the public mourning, said she suspected something was up when there were no new gigs announced after Dead & Company played three nights in San Francisco last summer. It was unusual, as his calendar often showed where he would be playing next.

“We were hoping that everything was OK and that we were going to get more music from him,” she said. “But we will continue the music, with all of us and everyone that’s going to be playing it.”

Sagos and her husband, Adam Sagos, have a one-year-old grandson who will grow up knowing the music.

A statement on Weir’s Instagram account announced his passing Jan. 10. It said he beat cancer, but he succumbed to underlying lung issues. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, who were at Saturday’s event.

His death was sudden and unexpected, said daughter Monet Weir, but he had always wished for the music and the legacy of the Dead to outlast him.

American music, he believed, could unite, she said.

“The show must go on,” Monet Weir said.

Janie Har, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pneumonia, influenza among leading causes of death in Canada in 2024

A new report shows pneumonia and influenza were among the leading causes of death in Canada in 2024.  Statistics Canada reports that while respiratory illnesses rank sixth on the list of top 10...

4h ago

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen 'pumped' about historic trip around the moon

Jeremy Hansen will serve as mission specialist during Artemis II, becoming the first non-American to travel beyond low Earth orbit.

4h ago

Trump says 8 European countries to be charged 10% tariff for opposing U.S. control of Greenland

Trump said in a social media post that Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would face the tariff

8h ago

Iran's leader calls Trump a 'criminal' for backing protests and blames demonstrators for deaths

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday branded U.S. President Donald Trump a “criminal” for supporting protesters in Iran, and blamed demonstrators...

3h ago

Top Stories

Pneumonia, influenza among leading causes of death in Canada in 2024

A new report shows pneumonia and influenza were among the leading causes of death in Canada in 2024.  Statistics Canada reports that while respiratory illnesses rank sixth on the list of top 10...

4h ago

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen 'pumped' about historic trip around the moon

Jeremy Hansen will serve as mission specialist during Artemis II, becoming the first non-American to travel beyond low Earth orbit.

4h ago

Trump says 8 European countries to be charged 10% tariff for opposing U.S. control of Greenland

Trump said in a social media post that Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would face the tariff

8h ago

Iran's leader calls Trump a 'criminal' for backing protests and blames demonstrators for deaths

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday branded U.S. President Donald Trump a “criminal” for supporting protesters in Iran, and blamed demonstrators...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
After one day thaw, temperatures set to plunge by Sunday

Following a very brief warm-up on Saturday, temperatures will plummet once again on Sunday before turning much colder early next week.

January 16, 2026 8:00 pm EST EST

2:44
WestJet reverses cramped seating layout amid viral backlash

Rhianne Campbell speaks with passengers and advocates following the announcement from the airline.

January 16, 2026 8:52 pm EST EST

2:13
Ridgeway Plaza tenants forced to foot bill for enforcement crackdown

Costs related to an injunction against a Mississauga plaza plagued with nuisance complaints, is now being unfairly passed to some tenants. Erica Natividad with the concerns over whether businesses will survive.

January 16, 2026 7:23 pm EST EST

3:10
More snow on the way for Friday

Toronto will see more snow on Friday. Between three to six centimeters of snow is expected around the lunch hour..

January 15, 2026 8:15 pm EST EST

1:38
Having a ball on a snow day

If you had to get up and drive to work this morning, you were likely CURSING at the weather. Students, on the other hand, were likely REJOICING as most schools were closed for the day. Audra Brown joined in on some of the snow fun.

January 15, 2026 6:23 pm EST EST

More Videos