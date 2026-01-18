Mark Carney says Qatar will make ‘significant’ investments in Canada’s major projects

Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in a welcoming ceremony with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at Amiri Diwan in Doha, Qatar on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted January 18, 2026 2:30 am.

Last Updated January 18, 2026 9:12 am.

DOHA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Qatar has committed to “significant strategic investments” for Canada’s major building projects.

That capital will get projects built faster, “supercharge” energy industries and create jobs for Canadians, he said during a news conference in Doha.

Calling it a “new chapter” in bilateral relations, Carney said the two countries will also strengthen “people-to-people” cultural ties, which will include expanding direct flights from Canada to Qatar to boost tourism and business.

“When the people of different countries are familiar with each other’s cultures and perspectives, they’re enriched, and they trust each other more,” he said. “And they also want to do more together, to build together.”

Carney said after years of stalled negotiations, Canada aims to finalize the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement with Qatar by this summer. Canada will also install a defence attaché in Doha to deepen partnerships on defence.

Earlier Sunday, Carney received an official welcoming ceremony and met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The prime minister has extended an invitation for the Emir to visit Canada later this year.

A readout from the Prime Minister’s Office says the leaders discussed growing Canada’s relations with Qatar and have agreed to stay in touch, with Carney inviting the sheikh to Canada in the coming year.

“Prime Minister Carney thanked His Highness for the warm welcome and hospitality,” the readout says.

Carney’s visit is an effort to boost trade and partnerships in artificial intelligence, infrastructure, energy and defence with the Gulf country.

It comes after he and several cabinet ministers met with top political and business leaders in Beijing, where they worked to forge stronger trade and bilateral ties with China.

It’s part of the Liberal government’s broader push to drum up new investment and expand trade ties beyond Canada’s traditional allies, such as the United States.

Outside the Amiri Diwan — the heart of the Qatari government — a group of men riding camels lined up on the grass. Armed men on horseback wearing bandoliers lined the path to greet the prime minister’s motorcade.

Inside, a cadre of Canadian cabinet ministers, including Mélanie Joly, Anita Anand and François-Philippe Champagne, lingered in an intricately designed waiting room.

During the welcome ceremony, a band played the anthems of both countries. Carney and the Emir exchanged pleasantries, shaking hands and posing for photos in front of Canadian and Qatari national flags.

They also shook hands with each other’s accompanying team of ministers.

Carney will wrap his nine-day trip abroad by attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

