Blue Jays option Brendon Little, Lazaro Estrada to triple-A Buffalo

The Toronto Blue Jays are making some changes in their bullpen ahead of Sunday’s series finale in Chicago.

Relievers Brendon Little and Lazaro Estrada were optioned to triple-A Buffalo, the Blue Jays announced, with Joe Mantiply and Austin Voth selected to the major-league roster in their place.

To make room for the new pitchers on the 40-man roster, Cody Ponce and Anthony Santander were transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Little has struggled mightily for the Blue Jays in 2026, allowing 10 earned runs in 3.2 innings and earning two losses. Three of those runs came on Saturday, when Little allowed two home runs to left-handed batters and coughed up Toronto’s lead.

The 29-year-old will head to triple-A and look to recapture his form from the first half of 2025, when he struck out 65 batters in 44.1 innings and carried a 2.03 ERA.

Estrada will head back to Buffalo after four hitless innings on Saturday. The 26-year-old was recalled after Cody Ponce’s injury earlier in the week and figured to give the Blue Jays some bulk innings in relief.

But after tossing 66 pitches on Saturday, Toronto is opting for some fresh arms for the coming days.

Mantiply and Voth, a pair of veteran pitchers, arrived with the Blue Jays after inking minor-league deals with the club earlier in the spring.

Mantiply, 35, was let go by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2025 after allowing 17 earned runs in 9.2 innings. An all-star in 2022, the left-hander landed with Toronto later in the season and posted a 3.45 ERA over 15.2 triple-A innings.

This season, Mantiply has allowed one earned run in 3.2 innings, striking out three and walking none for the Bisons.

Voth, meanwhile, last pitched in the majors in 2024 with the Seattle Mariners and spent 2025 pitching in Nippon Professional Baseball.

He had made just one triple-A appearance in 2026, allowing two runs in 3.0 innings of work.