Multiple gunshots fired at vehicle outside Vaughan home, police looking for suspect

York Regional Police officers say they’re looking for a suspect after multiple gunshots were fired at a vehicle outside a Vaughan home early Sunday.

Officers said in a social media post that they were called to a home near Genoa Road and Madeira Avenue, west of Jane Street and south of Teston Road, at around 4:15 a.m.

Investigators said there weren’t reports of anyone being injured.

Muiz Awan, who told CityNews he lives at the home where the incident happened, said he doesn’t know why they would be targeted. He said something like this hasn’t occurred before and that they’ve felt safe.

“There was a group of guys that came in. They were all wearing like ski masks and hoods and everything, and they came in and they seemed to only target my brother’s car,” Awan said.

“They came in with a hammer and they kind of smashed all the windows first, and then the last guy kind of pulled out a gun and he just starts going ham on all of the wheels and he put two shots into each of the wheels … I don’t know what he was trying to do.”

Surveillance video shared with CityNews appeared to capture two people in front of the vehicle parked at the home. Gunshots could be heard a short time later. Two people could then be seen leaving in a lighter-coloured vehicle.

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca issued a statement in response to the incident, reemphasizing previous calls for tougher penalties when it comes to serious crimes.

“This activity is completely unacceptable in Vaughan or in any other community for that matter,” he said in part.

Meanwhile, officers said they’re looking for a suspect who was described as being heavyset and was last seen wearing a black hat and a dark-coloured coat.