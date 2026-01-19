Public hearing into 2015 Vancouver police beating death of Myles Gray to begin

People hold banners with a photograph of Myles Gray on April 17, 2023 before the start of a coroner's inquest into his death, in Burnaby, B.C. Gray died following a confrontation with several police officers in 2015. Seven Vancouver police officers involved in the beating death of Myles Gray nine years ago have been cleared of wrongdoing by a police discipline authority. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press

Posted January 19, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 19, 2026 5:22 am.

VANCOUVER — A public hearing into the 2015 police beating death of Myles Gray gets underway today in Vancouver.

The hearing by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner into the circumstances of Gray’s death after a violent altercation with a group of Vancouver police officers in Burnaby, B.C., is scheduled to last 10 weeks.

His family sought the hearing after a discipline authority cleared the seven officers of misconduct in 2024, and Margaret Gray, his mother, is listed as the first witness to testify today.

Gray says she hopes the hearing reveals the full truth about her son’s death, and why “accountability failed,” after none of the officers involved in the fatal altercation were ever charged.

Myles Gray suffered injuries including ruptured testicles and fractures in his eye socket, nose, voice box and rib.

Lawyer Brian Smith, general counsel for the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner, told reporters last week that it’s unknown if any of the seven officers will testify, as they cannot be compelled to do so.

The hearing’s adjudicator will be retired B.C. Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Arnold-Bailey.

In 2023, a coroner’s inquest ruled the death was a homicide, although coroner Larry Marzinzik told the jury the term is neutral and does not imply fault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2026.

Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Eight hospitalized due to chemical incident at North York building

Eight people were hospitalized following a chemical incident at a North York apartment building. Fire officials say a worker doing work in the pool area at 78 Harrison Garden Boulevard ended up mixing...

9h ago

Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing at Toronto airport-area hotel

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a hotel near Toronto Pearson Airport early Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the Four Points by Sheraton Toronto Airport East...

32m ago

Multiple gunshots fired at vehicle outside Vaughan home, police looking for suspect

York Regional Police officers say they were called to a home near Genoa Road and Madeira Avenue in Vaughan at around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday.

8h ago

SIU investigating after Durham officer shot in Oshawa, suspect also injured

Durham Regional Police officers said the incident happened near Simcoe Street South and Wentworth Street East in Oshawa Sunday morning.

11h ago

Top Stories

Eight hospitalized due to chemical incident at North York building

Eight people were hospitalized following a chemical incident at a North York apartment building. Fire officials say a worker doing work in the pool area at 78 Harrison Garden Boulevard ended up mixing...

9h ago

Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing at Toronto airport-area hotel

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a hotel near Toronto Pearson Airport early Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the Four Points by Sheraton Toronto Airport East...

32m ago

Multiple gunshots fired at vehicle outside Vaughan home, police looking for suspect

York Regional Police officers say they were called to a home near Genoa Road and Madeira Avenue in Vaughan at around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday.

8h ago

SIU investigating after Durham officer shot in Oshawa, suspect also injured

Durham Regional Police officers said the incident happened near Simcoe Street South and Wentworth Street East in Oshawa Sunday morning.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Bitter cold sticking around for the week

Bitter cold and gusty winds to begin the work week with wind chills making it feel near -20. Flurries could also impact the morning commute.

11h ago

1:53
SIU investigating after Durham officer critically wounded in Oshawa shooting

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a Durham police officer was shot and critically wounded Sunday morning. A suspect was also seriously injured in the confrontation.

10h ago

1:25
Vaughan residence target of overnight shooting

Police in York Region are searching for suspects after a vehicle was vandalized and multiple gunshots fired outside a Vaughan home early Sunday morning.

12h ago

1:57
3 injured after fire at Toronto apartment building

Officials say three people have been injured after a fire at a Queen Street West apartment building. Rhianne Campbell has more.

17h ago

2:02
Bitterly cold temperatures on the way starting Sunday

Gusty winds overnight will usher in some bitterly cold temperatures for a mostly cloudy Sunday, which could include snow showers late in the day.

January 17, 2026 6:58 pm EST EST

More Videos