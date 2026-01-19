Three years after announcement, Canada opens Fiji diplomatic mission

OTTAWA — Canada has opened a high commission in Fiji more than three years after pledging to launch its first diplomatic mission in the Pacific Islands.

Global Affairs Canada announced the move in a social media post after MP Randeep Sarai launched the mission last week as secretary of state for international development.

In late 2022, Ottawa pledged to open a high commission in Fiji as part of Canada’s work to build more economic and security ties with 14 Pacific island countries.

That came as Canada advocated for reforms to global financial institutions so small island states in the Caribbean and the Pacific could build more resilience to climate change.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has since taken office with a pledge to draft a new foreign policy, and his first budget listed Europe and Asia as priority markets for trade.

Fiji is a fellow Commonwealth member with significant influence in the South Pacific, where countries like the U.S., China and France have been vying for influence.



