Halton police say two men are facing charges after a brazen overnight break‑in at an Oakville luxury car dealership that saw thieves make off with eight high‑end vehicles — including a Ferrari and multiple Porsches — earlier this month.

The break‑and‑enter happened around 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 11 at Lockwood Leasing, located at 1141 South Service Road West.

According to investigators, several masked suspects dressed in dark clothing forced their way into the dealership and obtained keys to eight luxury vehicles: one Ferrari, two Porsches, two BMWs, and three Mercedes‑Benz models.

Using the keys, the suspects drove the vehicles off the lot.

Same suspects linked to Peel heist: police

Officers launched an investigation and quickly began tracking the stolen vehicles across the GTA. Within hours, officers located a BMW, a Mercedes, a Porsche, and the Ferrari, all abandoned and unoccupied.

On Jan. 12, Peel Regional Police recovered a Porsche 911 and arrested two men in connection with that vehicle. Halton investigators later linked the pair to the Oakville dealership thefts. On Jan. 14, Halton police took both suspects into custody.

Police say Amin Hadj Kaddour, 24, of Mississauga, and Joshua Twa’colagiacomo, 24, of Victoria Harbour, are each charged with break-and-enter and disguise with intent.

Both men were initially held in custody but have since been released on bail. They are also facing additional charges from Peel Regional Police related to their arrests there.

Investigators are urging anyone with information — including dashcam footage or sightings of suspicious activity near the dealership — to contact police.