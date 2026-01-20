2 charged after Ferrari, Porsches and other luxury cars stolen in Oakville dealership heist

According to investigators, several masked suspects dressed in dark clothing forced their way into the dealership and obtained keys to eight luxury vehicles: one Ferrari, two Porsches, two BMWs, and three Mercedes‑Benz models. Photo: Getty Images. andreafidone

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 20, 2026 5:25 am.

Last Updated January 20, 2026 5:26 am.

Halton police say two men are facing charges after a brazen overnight break‑in at an Oakville luxury car dealership that saw thieves make off with eight high‑end vehicles — including a Ferrari and multiple Porsches — earlier this month.

The break‑and‑enter happened around 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 11 at Lockwood Leasing, located at 1141 South Service Road West.

According to investigators, several masked suspects dressed in dark clothing forced their way into the dealership and obtained keys to eight luxury vehicles: one Ferrari, two Porsches, two BMWs, and three Mercedes‑Benz models.

Using the keys, the suspects drove the vehicles off the lot.

Same suspects linked to Peel heist: police

Officers launched an investigation and quickly began tracking the stolen vehicles across the GTA. Within hours, officers located a BMW, a Mercedes, a Porsche, and the Ferrari, all abandoned and unoccupied.

On Jan. 12, Peel Regional Police recovered a Porsche 911 and arrested two men in connection with that vehicle. Halton investigators later linked the pair to the Oakville dealership thefts. On Jan. 14, Halton police took both suspects into custody.

Police say Amin Hadj Kaddour, 24, of Mississauga, and Joshua Twa’colagiacomo, 24, of Victoria Harbour, are each charged with break-and-enter and disguise with intent.

Both men were initially held in custody but have since been released on bail. They are also facing additional charges from Peel Regional Police related to their arrests there.

Investigators are urging anyone with information — including dashcam footage or sightings of suspicious activity near the dealership — to contact police.

Top Stories

Toronto faces dangerous cold as Alberta clipper targets GTA with 5–10 cm of snow Wednesday

Toronto is locked in another day of bitter, dangerous cold, with wind chills in the –20s through Tuesday morning and afternoon, ahead of a widespread snowfall set to sweep across the region on Wednesday. Temperatures...

1h ago

Man charged in incident that led to Durham officer being shot by colleague in Oshawa

A man has been charged in an incident in which a Durham Regional Police Officer was shot by another officer while responding to a call in Oshawa. The suspect involved was also shot. Police were...

10h ago

Business owners concerned about the future of Little Jamaica after Eglinton LRT construction

For generations, a stretch of Eglinton West between Keele Street and Allen Road has been the cultural heart of Toronto’s Black community. But over the last 15 years, the BIA says more than 300...

11h ago

Toronto police searching for woman wanted in July hate‑motivated assault in Thorncliffe Park

Toronto police are appealing once again for the public's help in identifying a woman wanted in connection with a suspected hate‑motivated assault that took place in July 2025 in the city's Thorncliffe...

1h ago

