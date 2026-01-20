3 to hospital after house fire in Oshawa; cause unknown

Emergency crews in Oshawa responded to a house fire that sent three people to the hospital and forced the closure of a major roadway Tuesday morning.

Durham Regional Police and Oshawa Fire were called to the area of Bloor Street East and Simcoe Street South for reports of a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find an active blaze and began suppression efforts while police assisted with traffic control and scene safety.

Police say three patients were transported to a local hospital, all of whom are currently listed in stable condition.

As of this morning, Bloor Street East is closed in both directions between Albert Street and the Highway 401 ramp. Police note the ramp remains accessible, but drivers are being urged to avoid the area as crews continue to work.

Investigators have not yet determined how the fire started. Durham police say it is too early to confirm whether the blaze is considered criminal in nature, and the cause remains under investigation.