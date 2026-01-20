Ottawa, provinces ask Supreme Court to uphold law that allows random traffic stops

The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, is pictured from Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 20, 2026 1:37 pm.

Last Updated January 20, 2026 2:06 pm.

MONTREAL — Lawyers representing the attorneys general of Canada and several provinces have asked the Supreme Court to affirm laws allowing police to make random, routine traffic stops.

Federal Justice Department lawyer Marc Ribeiro told Canada’s highest court that police need the discretionary power to stop motorists at random in order to combat impaired driving.

The Supreme Court spent a second morning hearing arguments about whether it’s constitutional for police to make traffic stops without reasonable suspicion the driver has committed an offence.

The case involves Joseph-Christopher Luamba, a Montrealer of Haitian descent who said he was repeatedly stopped by police for no apparent reason when he was driving or riding in cars. None of the stops resulted in a ticket.

Quebec’s Superior Court declared the law on random traffic stops inoperative in 2022 on the grounds it led to racial profiling, and the Court of Appeal upheld the ruling in 2024.

Ribeiro and four provinces have sided with Quebec, arguing there are ways to fight racial profiling that don’t require removing the power of police to stop cars without reasonable suspicion a crime has been committed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto faces dangerous cold as Alberta clipper targets GTA with 5–10 cm of snow Wednesday

Toronto is locked in another day of dangerous cold, and while a major winter storm is set to hammer large parts of the United States this weekend, its impact on southern Ontario — including the GTA —...

updated

2h ago

Burned out caregivers in Ontario using emergency rooms to find respite

More and more Ontario caregivers, who are simply burned out, are choosing to send loved ones to emergency rooms just to get a break, according to a recently published study. Toronto resident Adrienne...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Carney calls on middle powers to band together in World Economic Forum speech

DAVOS — Speaking before the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland today, Prime Minister Mark Carney says the world has entered a risky new age of great power rivalries. As U.S. President Donald...

2h ago

Man charged after police allege teen girls were trafficked, sexually assaulted

Toronto police say a man has been arrested and faces a list of charges after investigators allege he trafficked two teenage girls, forced them to create sexualized images, and sexually assaulted one of...

2h ago

