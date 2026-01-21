Mississauga home targeted in four separate incidents

A Mississauga home has been targeted in four different incidents including shots being fired at the house and multiple arsons.

Peel police say they were called to home on Kempton Park Drive four separate times between Dec. 2025 and Jan. 2026.

The incidents led to significant property damage caused by the fires and shots being fired. No injuries were reported.

In one of the incidents, video footage captured a stolen vehicle along with a masked suspect at the home. The vehicle is described as a black Honda CR-V SUV with the Ontario licence plate CFZY757.

The incident are believed to be targeted but area residents are reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.