Ryanair CEO dismisses Elon Musk’s idea of buying the airline as verbal feud escalates

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary poses during a press conference in Dublin, Ireland, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP) PA Wire

By Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Posted January 21, 2026 8:58 am.

Last Updated January 21, 2026 12:20 pm.

LONDON (AP) — The CEO of Ryanair on Wednesday dismissed Elon Musk’s idea of buying the budget airline and shrugged off insults from the billionaire, in a war of words that erupted over installing Starlink systems on aircraft.

The spat between one of the world’s richest individuals and one of Europe’s most outspoken corporate bosses has been escalating for days. O’Leary said last week that the airline had ruled out putting Musk’s Starlink satellite Wi-Fi on Ryanair planes because the extra fuel drag from the system’s antennas would be too costly.

Responding to Musk’s accusations that he was “misinformed,” O’Leary told an Irish radio station that “I would pay no attention whatsoever to Elon Musk, he’s an idiot.”

Musk fired back on his social media platform X, calling O’Leary an “utter idiot” and an “imbecile.” He posted, “Should I buy Ryan Air and put someone whose actual name is Ryan in charge?” and polled his followers on the idea of buying the airline, with 76.5% responding yes.

O’Leary told reporters in Dublin, where Ryanair is based, that non-European citizens can’t own a majority stake in a European airlines. Musk was born in South Africa and lives in the United States.

“But if he wants to invest in Ryanair, we would think it’s a very good investment. Certainly a significantly better investment than the financial returns he’s earning on X,” O’Leary said.

Musk purchased X in 2022 for $44 billion after clashing with top executives at the platform previously known as Twitter.

O’Leary, who’s known for trolling critics, thanked Musk for “additional publicity.” The airline has taken advantage of the spat to launch a seat sale with promotional material featuring a caricature of Musk.

He brushed off the billionaire’s insults.

“All I would say to Elon Musk is he would have to join the back of a very, very, very, very long queue of people” who have already insulted him, “including my four teenage children,” he said.

O’Leary said Ryanair had been in discussions with Starlink for about 12 months on installing the system,

“We like the Starlink system. It is a terrific system. It works very well,” he said, but adding it would cost the company about $250 million a year. That includes the cost of installing two antennas onto each aircraft fuselage, plus an extra 2% of aerodynamic drag that would increase the fuel bill by $200 million.

Ryanair would have to charge for Starlink but O’Leary estimated that less than 5% of passengers would want to spend a few extra euros for the service on its short-haul flights, which average about one hour and 15 minutes.

The airline is still in talks with other telecommunications providers, including Amazon, which is launching its Starlink rival Kuiper, to provide onboard internet service, “but only in a way where it will lower our costs,” O’Leary said.

He also addressed a recent controversy around Musk’s AI chatbot Grok, which is available through X and was being used to generate nonconsensual deepfake images.

“Social media, X in particular is, a cesspit,” O’Leary said. “The most recent controversy with, you know, undressing children or undressing women is frankly offensive.”

Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump rebukes Carney after Davos speech, says 'Canada lives because of the United States'

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a sharp rebuke to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday, responding to a sweeping foreign‑policy address Carney delivered at the World Economic Forum...

24m ago

Up to 10 cm of snow to hit Toronto and GTA as clipper system moves in, followed by weekend deep freeze

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as a fast‑moving Alberta clipper brings up to 10 centimetres of snow through the day, creating difficult travel conditions for both...

1h ago

Search intensifies for missing man after Oshawa house fire that injured 3

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is appealing for the public's help as the search continues for a 30‑year‑old man who fled a home during a residential fire on Tuesday and has not been seen...

49m ago

GFL moves corporate headquarters from Vaughan to Miami, about 'a dozen' jobs affected: CEO

Green For Life Environmental (GFL), the ubiquitous waste management company that holds numerous local garbage contracts, announced on Wednesday that it is moving its corporate headquarters from Vaughan...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump rebukes Carney after Davos speech, says 'Canada lives because of the United States'

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a sharp rebuke to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday, responding to a sweeping foreign‑policy address Carney delivered at the World Economic Forum...

24m ago

Up to 10 cm of snow to hit Toronto and GTA as clipper system moves in, followed by weekend deep freeze

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as a fast‑moving Alberta clipper brings up to 10 centimetres of snow through the day, creating difficult travel conditions for both...

1h ago

Search intensifies for missing man after Oshawa house fire that injured 3

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is appealing for the public's help as the search continues for a 30‑year‑old man who fled a home during a residential fire on Tuesday and has not been seen...

49m ago

GFL moves corporate headquarters from Vaughan to Miami, about 'a dozen' jobs affected: CEO

Green For Life Environmental (GFL), the ubiquitous waste management company that holds numerous local garbage contracts, announced on Wednesday that it is moving its corporate headquarters from Vaughan...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
Trump says Carney wasn't 'grateful' to U.S. in Davos speech

During his address at the World Economic Forum, U.S. President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Mark Carney wasn't 'grateful' to the U.S. during his speech the day before where he spoke out against Trump's aggression on Greenland.

3h ago

2:32
Snowy Wednesday before temperatures drop again

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in Toronto Wednesday as the city is under a snowfall warning. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

3:27
Trump posts image of altered map with American flag covering Canada

U.S President Donald Trump has posted an A.I.-generated image of a map showing the American flag over multiple countries, including Canada, Greenland and Venezuela. Glen McGregor discusses how the picture is being received in Ottawa.

18h ago

4:50
Alberta clipper to bring snowfall, frigid temperatures to GTA

The Greater Toronto Area is set to feel the impacts of the Alberta clipper as snowfall and frigid temperatures are expected to hit the region by the midweek.

20h ago

2:31
Burned out caregivers using emergency rooms to find respite

According to a new report, 2 million caregivers in Ontario took their loved one to local emergency rooms last year—not always because of some pressing medical issue, because the caregiver simply needed a break. Pat Taney reports.

January 20, 2026 11:43 am EST EST

More Videos