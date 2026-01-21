Ukraine endures a bitter winter after Russian attacks as peace efforts overshadowed

CORRECTS DATE In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade press service, recruits perform drills at a training ground in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (Andriy Andriyenko/Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade via AP) Ukrainian 65 Mechanized brigade

By Kamila Hrabchuk, The Associated Press

Posted January 21, 2026 9:28 am.

Last Updated January 21, 2026 11:20 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — About 4,000 buildings in Kyiv remained without heating Wednesday, and nearly 60% of the Ukrainian capital was without power, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, after days of Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s power grid.

With temperatures falling as low as minus 20 C (minus 4 F) in Kyiv, Ukraine is seeing one of the coldest winters in years, deepening the hardship of Ukrainians almost four years after Russia launched a full-scale invasion.

A yearlong push by the Trump administration to stop the fighting hasn’t yielded any breakthrough, despite the American president issuing a series of deadlines, though efforts were set to continue.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he plans to discuss peace proposals with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as hold talks with a Ukrainian delegation.

“We need a peace,” Witkoff said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

But with a dispute over Greenland’s future largely eclipsing other transatlantic issues at Davos, discussions about Ukraine’s defense looked likely to be sidelined.

Zelenskyy said last week his envoys would try to finalize with U.S. officials documents for a proposed peace settlement that relate to postwar security guarantees and economic recovery.

He added that the U.S. and Ukraine could sign the documents in Davos this week, but on Tuesday he said he wouldn’t be traveling to Switzerland and would focus on restoring power in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers is allocating 2.56 billion hryvnias (almost $60 million) from a reserve fund to purchase generators, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said Wednesday.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Wednesday urged the 32-nation alliance’s military chiefs to press their national governments to supply desperately needed air defense systems to Ukraine, helping it fend off Russia’s aerial attacks.

“Please use your influence to help your political masters to do even more,” Rutte said in a video message to top brass as they met at NATO’s Brussels headquarters.

“Look deep into your stockpiles to see what more you can give to Ukraine, particularly air defense interceptors. The time really is now,” he said.

Russia launched 97 drones and a ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said.

In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, attacks killed a 77-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that air defenses downed 75 Ukrainian drones over several regions.

The international airports of Krasnodar, Sochi, Gelendzhik and Saratov briefly suspended flights overnight because of the drones.

In Adygea, more than 200 kilometers (120 miles) from the Ukrainian border, a Ukrainian drone caused a fire at an apartment building that injured 11 people, including two children, according to Gov. Murat Kumpilov.

___

Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this story.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Kamila Hrabchuk, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump rebukes Carney after Davos speech, says 'Canada lives because of the United States'

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a sharp rebuke to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday, responding to a sweeping foreign‑policy address Carney delivered at the World Economic Forum...

30m ago

Up to 10 cm of snow to hit Toronto and GTA as clipper system moves in, followed by weekend deep freeze

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as a fast‑moving Alberta clipper brings up to 10 centimetres of snow through the day, creating difficult travel conditions for both...

1h ago

Search intensifies for missing man after Oshawa house fire that injured 3

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is appealing for the public's help as the search continues for a 30‑year‑old man who fled a home during a residential fire on Tuesday and has not been seen...

55m ago

GFL moves corporate headquarters from Vaughan to Miami, about 'a dozen' jobs affected: CEO

Green For Life Environmental (GFL), the ubiquitous waste management company that holds numerous local garbage contracts, announced on Wednesday that it is moving its corporate headquarters from Vaughan...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump rebukes Carney after Davos speech, says 'Canada lives because of the United States'

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a sharp rebuke to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday, responding to a sweeping foreign‑policy address Carney delivered at the World Economic Forum...

30m ago

Up to 10 cm of snow to hit Toronto and GTA as clipper system moves in, followed by weekend deep freeze

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as a fast‑moving Alberta clipper brings up to 10 centimetres of snow through the day, creating difficult travel conditions for both...

1h ago

Search intensifies for missing man after Oshawa house fire that injured 3

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is appealing for the public's help as the search continues for a 30‑year‑old man who fled a home during a residential fire on Tuesday and has not been seen...

55m ago

GFL moves corporate headquarters from Vaughan to Miami, about 'a dozen' jobs affected: CEO

Green For Life Environmental (GFL), the ubiquitous waste management company that holds numerous local garbage contracts, announced on Wednesday that it is moving its corporate headquarters from Vaughan...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
Trump says Carney wasn't 'grateful' to U.S. in Davos speech

During his address at the World Economic Forum, U.S. President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Mark Carney wasn't 'grateful' to the U.S. during his speech the day before where he spoke out against Trump's aggression on Greenland.

3h ago

2:32
Snowy Wednesday before temperatures drop again

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in Toronto Wednesday as the city is under a snowfall warning. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

3:27
Trump posts image of altered map with American flag covering Canada

U.S President Donald Trump has posted an A.I.-generated image of a map showing the American flag over multiple countries, including Canada, Greenland and Venezuela. Glen McGregor discusses how the picture is being received in Ottawa.

18h ago

4:50
Alberta clipper to bring snowfall, frigid temperatures to GTA

The Greater Toronto Area is set to feel the impacts of the Alberta clipper as snowfall and frigid temperatures are expected to hit the region by the midweek.

20h ago

2:31
Burned out caregivers using emergency rooms to find respite

According to a new report, 2 million caregivers in Ontario took their loved one to local emergency rooms last year—not always because of some pressing medical issue, because the caregiver simply needed a break. Pat Taney reports.

January 20, 2026 11:43 am EST EST

More Videos