Mitch Marner heard boos from the Maple Leafs’ travelling fans last week in Sin City.

The Vegas Golden Knights winger might need earplugs Friday night.

The star forward will return to Toronto as a member of the opposition for the first time since bolting the Original Six franchise — one he cheered for as a kid before being selected No. 4 overall at the 2015 NHL draft — back in the summer.

“Mitch did a lot for this city,” said Maple Leafs winger Scott Laughton, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers ahead of last season’s trade deadline. “He was a really good player for this team for a while. I was fortunate to play with him for only a short period of time, but he did a lot of good things.

“I’m sure it’s going to be … loud.”

That’s almost assured as soon as Marner and the Golden Knights hit the ice for warm-ups at Scotiabank Arena. The player, however, hasn’t been forgotten in the locker room down the hall from where he will set up shop Friday.

“Did a lot here for the Leafs as a player and a person,” said Toronto head coach Craig Berube, whose team is on the outside looking in when it comes to the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

“Did a lot for the community and played a lot of good hockey.”

The end, however, left a bad taste for many.

Marner’s slow march out the door from his de facto hometown — the Thornhill, Ont., product had a full no-movement clause — as unrestricted free agency loomed July 1 finally ended when the Maple Leafs shipped him to the Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade deal that netted an extra season on an eight-year, US$96-million extension. Toronto got depth forward Nicolas Roy in return.

“I’m expecting a fantastic crowd,” said Maple Leafs defenceman Brandon Carlo, who also played less than half a season with Marner. “It’s a big game for us in just any regard, but with having Mitch on the other side, just such a key component to this group for a long time, it’ll be fun to compete against him.

“Embrace the challenge.”

Marner registered a career-high 102 points in 2024-25 with Toronto and pushed past 90 on three other occasions. He finished with 741 points (221 goals, 520 assists) in 657 regular-season games, but was a lightning rod of stinging criticism for repeated playoff failures on a roster with high-paid offensive talent that also included Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares.

“He was here for a long time,” said Carlo, who returned to Boston in November to face the Bruins after getting acquired by Toronto in March. “I hope he just comes in and takes advantage of the opportunity to appreciate all the memories that he’s built over his years here.

“There’s definitely going to be an extra spring in his step.”

The Maple Leafs faced Marner for the first time last Thursday when the Golden Knights picked up a 6-5 overtime victory on the Las Vegas Strip.

“It was weird to see him as a centre and running the power play as a (defenceman),” said Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll, whose former teammate had two assists that night. “He’s all over the ice. He had a little facial hair. He’s embracing the dad life. It was nice to see him and catch up a bit.

“It’ll be good for him get back in the building.”

Marner had 12 goals and 39 assists for 51 points in 48 games entering Thursday’s tilt in Boston ahead of what will no doubt be an emotional night in Toronto.

“I would hope it’s a warm welcome,” Woll added of the fan reaction. “He has nothing but good memories here. I think the fans have experienced a lot of good memories with him, as well. He’s a great guy. It’s unfortunate he’s not with our group anymore, but I think hockey is a place of respect, and I hope that the fans pay him respect. I can’t speak for everyone. I don’t know how everyone feels.

“But just with playing with him, I know he’s been an unbelievable guy.”