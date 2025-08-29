‘Don’t think it’s acceptable’: Marner says family safety was a factor in Maple Leafs exit

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner speaks to the media during the end of the season locker clean out day in Toronto on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 29, 2025 5:37 am.

Last Updated August 29, 2025 5:55 am.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner has broken his silence on some of the circumstances surrounding his departure from the team, citing personal safety concerns as a key factor in his decision to leave the franchise he once dreamed of playing for.

In a candid interview with TSN’s Mark Masters, Marner, now with the Vegas Golden Knights, reflected on the final weeks of his nine-season tenure in Toronto, which ended following the Leafs’ second-round playoff loss to the Florida Panthers.

“Obviously, Games 1 and 2 went amazingly against Florida… Game 3 to 5 went really bad,” Marner said. “We lose Game 7… in a non-enjoyable way of all time, probably.”

But it wasn’t just the on-ice disappointment that weighed heavily on Marner. Minutes after returning home from what he suspected might be his final game as a Leaf, he received a disturbing phone call from his father-in-law.

“He goes, ‘I just want to let you know we’ve got people sending us screenshots of a guy posting your address online, saying if people want to come pay us a visit and say their goodbyes in a quotation way… here’s the address,'” Marner recalled.

Born and raised in Markham, Marner was a star prospect with the London Knights before being drafted fourth overall by his hometown team, the Maple Leafs, in 2015. In nine seasons in Toronto, Marner evolved into one of the league’s best two-way wingers but was criticized for his postseason performances as the Leafs advanced to the second round of the playoffs twice in nine appearances.

Marner describes receiving death threats, hiring home security

The leak of his personal address and subsequent threats prompted Marner to hire full-time security for his home for two weeks. The winger, who welcomed a newborn son earlier this year, said the situation became untenable.

“The market’s very passionate… they love their team… I know it, I was born and raised there,” Marner said. “But when your family’s safety comes into question… I don’t think it’s acceptable.”

Marner admitted that the negativity on social media had become overwhelming, often drowning out the support he received from fans.

“Having full-time security at your house for two weeks after the playoffs, just to make sure no one’s coming around… even worrying about the safety of walking your dog and your child. It’s unfortunate… but, yeah, we all deal with this stuff sometimes.”

This wasn’t the first time Marner faced a serious threat to his safety in the city. In May 2022, he was the victim of an armed carjacking in Etobicoke. According to police, Marner and a friend were robbed at gunpoint outside the Cineplex near The Queensway and Islington Avenue. Three suspects, two armed with handguns and one with a knife, stole Marner’s black Range Rover and fled the scene.

Marner’s departure from the Leafs was officially part of a sign-and-trade deal with Vegas, which saw Toronto acquire centre Nicolas Roy. The winger signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Golden Knights, closing the chapter on his time with the Leafs.

Marner is scheduled to return to Toronto on Jan. 23, 2026, for the first time as a visiting player. 

